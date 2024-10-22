Catch Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin & Segun Arinze in the “Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun” Biopic

A biopic on the life of Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, titled “Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun”, by filmmaker Joshua Ojo, is set to hit cinemas on November 29.

Billed as “a riveting biopic of courage, creativity, and defiance,” the film immerses viewers in the extraordinary journey of Wole Soyinka, from recreating significant historical locations like Kirikiri Prison to guiding the cast through the complexities of his persona with the help of archival footage.

Written, directed, and produced by Joshua Ojo, the biopic is the result of over a year of in-depth research, script development, and production. Joshua Ojo recently revealed that the film won the Jury Award for Best Biopic at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival.

Featuring Nollywood’s elite, “Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun” stars Lateef Adedimeji in the titular role of Wole Soyinka, alongside an impressive cast that includes Segun Arinze, Jide Kosoko, Ibrahim Chatta, Bimbo Oshin, Femi Branch, Dele Odule, Joke Muyiwa, Saeed Mohammed (Funky Mallam) and Oyetoro Hafiz (Saka).

Watch a teaser of the upcoming film