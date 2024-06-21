Asake is Back With a Bang! Drops New Single “Wave” feat. Central Cee

Riding the wave of excitement for his upcoming album, Asake drops a brand new single, “Wave,” featuring British rapper Central Cee. The release doesn’t stop there – Asake also unveils the energetic music video for the track.

The visuals showcase Asake and Central Cee grooving through various Lagos locations. They’re joined by friends and interact with the energy of the city streets.

This single launch comes just ahead of Asake’s “Lungu Boy World Tour,” kicking off on June 26th. The tour kicks off at Afro Nation Portugal and culminates at Promiseland Festival in Gold Coast on October 6th.

Watch the video for “Wave” below: