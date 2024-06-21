Yemi Alade & Loud Urban Choir Team Up for “Tomorrow” Refix

Yemi Alade isn’t done amplifying the message of hope in her latest single, “Tomorrow.” The track, an anthem from her upcoming sixth album, gets a powerful boost with this new remix, featuring the music group, Loud Urban Choir, who add their signature soaring vocals to the track.

“Tomorrow” is an up-tempo track that celebrates the preciousness of a new day. It serves as a powerful reminder that even amidst challenges, each tomorrow holds the promise of a fresh start and the potential for a brighter future.

In the video directed by Pink, Yemi Alade and members of the Loud Urban Chour take “Tomorrow” to the beachside in traditional attires and raise their voices in joyful celebration.

Watch below: