Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa’s Media Legacy on “Toke Moments”

On this special episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa is joined by the radio personality and TV presenter, Ik Osakioduwa, a maestro in the Nigerian media space.

Known for his charismatic presence and groundbreaking contributions, Ik shares his journey and the impact he’s made so far. This episode highlights a significant role he played in the Nigerian media and how he gave Toke Makinwa her first big break, including naming this show – “Toke Moments.”

They also explore the differences in how men and women are treated in the media space, shedding light on the unique challenges and triumphs each gender faces.

Don’t miss this insightful discussion with a true industry icon. Watch below!