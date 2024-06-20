Connect with us

BN TV Career Inspired

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa's Media Legacy on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr & Asake Team Up for Must-See Music Video of "Goodbye (Warm Up)"

BN TV Music

Majeeed's "Rollercoaster (Laba Laba)" Video Captures the Turmoil of Love | Watch

BN TV Music

Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single "Man Not God"

BN TV Career Inspired

Adejoké Bakare Talks Being a Michelin-Starred Chef on CBS Mornings' "The Dish"

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

BN TV Living

Nicole & Feyi Wrap up Season 1 of "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast with a Special Announcement

BN TV Music

Amaarae Takes Over Vevo with Live Performance of "Princess Going Digital"

BN TV Cuisine

No Fresh Tomatoes? No Problem! Ify's Kitchen Saves the Day with This Cucumber Stew

BN TV Music

This Acoustic Rendition of "Dealer" by Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML is Giving Chill Vibes | Watch

BN TV

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa’s Media Legacy on “Toke Moments”

Avatar photo

Published

8 mins ago

 on

On this special episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa is joined by the radio personality and TV presenter, Ik Osakioduwa, a maestro in the Nigerian media space.

Known for his charismatic presence and groundbreaking contributions, Ik shares his journey and the impact he’s made so far. This episode highlights a significant role he played in the Nigerian media and how he gave Toke Makinwa her first big break, including naming this show – “Toke Moments.”

They also explore the differences in how men and women are treated in the media space, shedding light on the unique challenges and triumphs each gender faces.

Don’t miss this insightful discussion with a true industry icon. Watch below!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood
css.php