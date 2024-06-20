Ayra Starr & Asake Team Up for Must-See Music Video of “Goodbye (Warm Up)”

Ayra Starr just dropped the visuals for her track, “Goodbye (Warm Up),” the second song from her new album “The Year I Turned 21.” This track is one of Ayra Starr’s favourite tracks she has ever recorded and it features the singer-songwriter, Asake.

“Before I sent it to Asake, I wasn’t even sure if he was going to like the song. He was like, ‘OK Ayra, give me some time! He sent me his verse in two days. I was like, ‘Oh, this is sounding good!” she says.

The music video, directed by Annie Beecy and produced by Angle J Rose, brings the song’s energy to life.

Enjoy!