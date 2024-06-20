Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr & Asake Team Up for Must-See Music Video of "Goodbye (Warm Up)"

BN TV Career Inspired

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Ik Osakioduwa's Media Legacy on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Majeeed's "Rollercoaster (Laba Laba)" Video Captures the Turmoil of Love | Watch

BN TV Music

Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single "Man Not God"

BN TV Career Inspired

Adejoké Bakare Talks Being a Michelin-Starred Chef on CBS Mornings' "The Dish"

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

BN TV Living

Nicole & Feyi Wrap up Season 1 of "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast with a Special Announcement

BN TV Music

Amaarae Takes Over Vevo with Live Performance of "Princess Going Digital"

BN TV Cuisine

No Fresh Tomatoes? No Problem! Ify's Kitchen Saves the Day with This Cucumber Stew

BN TV Music

This Acoustic Rendition of "Dealer" by Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML is Giving Chill Vibes | Watch

BN TV

Ayra Starr & Asake Team Up for Must-See Music Video of “Goodbye (Warm Up)”

Avatar photo

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Ayra Starr just dropped the visuals for her track, “Goodbye (Warm Up),” the second song from her new album “The Year I Turned 21.” This track is one of Ayra Starr’s favourite tracks she has ever recorded and it features the singer-songwriter, Asake.

“Before I sent it to Asake, I wasn’t even sure if he was going to like the song. He was like, ‘OK Ayra, give me some time! He sent me his verse in two days. I was like, ‘Oh, this is sounding good!” she says.

The music video, directed by Annie Beecy and produced by Angle J Rose, brings the song’s energy to life.

Enjoy!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Yewande Jinadu: Understanding The Differences Between Eye Service & Genuine Visibility in Career Growth

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood
css.php