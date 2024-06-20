Connect with us

Music

Simi Reveals Tracklist for "Lost And Found" Album feat. Asa, Ladipoe & Ebenezer Obey

Music Promotions

Rukmanisoftie Celebrates "Angel on the Run" Anniversary with Special Gift for Fans

BN TV Music

Majeeed's "Rollercoaster (Laba Laba)" Video Captures the Turmoil of Love | Watch

BN TV Music

Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single "Man Not God"

Music News Promotions

Lady Ruth Wins Big in TECNO Jingle Contest on Nigeria Idol

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Events Music News Style

Mr Eazi Rocked Luxe Street Style to Pharrell WIlliams' SS25 Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

BN TV Music

Amaarae Takes Over Vevo with Live Performance of "Princess Going Digital"

BN TV Music

This Acoustic Rendition of "Dealer" by Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML is Giving Chill Vibes | Watch

BN TV Music Style

Tyla Reveals All About Her Viral Sand Dress on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Watch

Music

Simi Reveals Tracklist for “Lost And Found” Album feat. Asa, Ladipoe & Ebenezer Obey

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

The countdown to the release of Simi’s fifth studio album “Lost and Found” is on! The singer just shared the tracklist of her album, featuring an exciting mix of collaborations with artists including Asa, Ladipoe, Lojay, Bella Shmurda, Falz and Tiwa Savage, plus a surprise appearance by a legendary music icon, Ebenezer Obey.

Simi has already set the tone with three pre-release singles: “All I Want,” “Men Are Crazy” featuring Tiwa Savage and “Borrow Me Your Baby” with Falz.

See the tracklist below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”
css.php