Simi Reveals Tracklist for “Lost And Found” Album feat. Asa, Ladipoe & Ebenezer Obey

The countdown to the release of Simi’s fifth studio album “Lost and Found” is on! The singer just shared the tracklist of her album, featuring an exciting mix of collaborations with artists including Asa, Ladipoe, Lojay, Bella Shmurda, Falz and Tiwa Savage, plus a surprise appearance by a legendary music icon, Ebenezer Obey.

Simi has already set the tone with three pre-release singles: “All I Want,” “Men Are Crazy” featuring Tiwa Savage and “Borrow Me Your Baby” with Falz.

See the tracklist below: