Ayra Starr Channels Confidence in “Birds Sing Of Money” Performance Video

3 hours ago

 on

Ayra Starr has dropped a performance video for “Birds Sing Of Money,” the opening track on her sophomore album, “The Year I Turned 21.”

Describing the song’s origins, Ayra Starr reveals, “My brother, who is a music video director, paid a guy to just sing a Fuji song about me, which is in the beginning of ‘Birds Sing of Money. This was a day after I released my first EP, as a gift. And the guy was just hyping me up. That’s a very Yoruba thing.”

In the performance video directed by Annie Bercy, Ayra Starr confidently delivers the song, perfectly reflecting the self-assured energy of the track.

Watch here:

