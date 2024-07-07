Watch Firstklaz & Joeboy Move to “Gen Z Faaji” in New Music Video

Connect with us

Months after the release of “Gen-Z Fuji II,” featuring Apala hip-pop musician, Terry Apala, Afro-fusion singer Firstklaz is back with a video for his new single “Gen Z Faaji,” featuring singer-songwriter Joeboy.

“Gen Z Faaji” is the perfect soundtrack to keep the good times rolling. In the video directed by Victor Jeffery Arehia, Firstklaz and Joeboy join their friends, busting out moves and grooving to the beat.

Watch below:

