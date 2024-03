Afro-fusion singer Firstklaz is back with the remix of his song “Gen-Z Fuji II,” featuring Apala hip-pop musician, Terry Apala.

“Gen-Z Fuji II” is a fusion of Afrobeats and traditional Fuji music, paying homage to the roots of Fuji music with a signature modern twist. It is also Firstklaz’s first single of the year.

Stream or download here.

