Theophilus Sunday’s “From Your Throne” is a Cry For Worship & Spiritual Connection

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Gospel singer Theophilus Sunday offers a powerful new anthem with “From Your Throne.” In the song, he emphasises worship and spiritual connection, describing it “as a mandate to make men as God through the ministry of worship and make men spirit, as it was the original makeup of man… a call to spirithood.”

In the accompanying music video, Theophilus delivers an intense performance alongside his band, creating an uplifting experience for viewers.

Watch the video below:

