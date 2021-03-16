Connect with us

Events

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System announces the launch of the New Quick Response Payment Solution

Events

Emmanuella is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice 2021 African Social Media Star

Events Music Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Events Promotions

Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

Events Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

BN TV Events Music

#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

Career Events

US Consulate celebrates 120 Graduates of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa's Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the 'Women of Jubilee Event'

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Here's how You can attend Landwey's Open House & Lavadia Series 2 unveiling | March 12th & 13th

Events

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System announces the launch of the New Quick Response Payment Solution

Published

4 hours ago

 on

L-R: Temidayo Adekanye, Chief Risk Officer, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS); Christabel Onyejekwe, Executive Director, Business Development, NIBSS; Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director/CEO, NIBSS, and Niyi Ajao, Deputy Managing Director, NIBSS at the official launch of the Nigeria Quick Response (NQR) payment solution powered by NIBSS on Monday, March 15th, 2021 in Lagos.

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) today announced the launch of the NQR payment solution; an innovative payment platform implemented on behalf of all financial service providers. The New Quick Response code solution offers a robust platform that delivers instant value for P2B and P2P transactions by simply scanning to pay. It is a solution that will unify the available closed QR Code schemes in the country for consistent user experience and accelerated digital adoption. 

This Payment Solution designed to be “low cost” for merchants would see shoppers scan a QR code generated by a seller to pay for an item. Each code will have unique details containing the information relating to the transaction and would link with a customer’s Banking App, already enabled on their smartphone. 

Speaking during the event, the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Central Bank Of Nigeria & Chairman, NIBSS, Aishah Ahmad, commended the NIBSS team for this trailblazing achievement. She stated that “the CBN as a regulator of the banking and payment system in Nigeria is committed to providing an enabling regulatory environment that ensures interoperability, proper market conduct and continued innovation within the financial services ecosystem to foster healthy competition, high-quality service, and financial inclusion. Against this background, the Bank recently released the Regulatory Framework for Sandbox Operations in Nigeria and the Guidelines on Open Banking with the objective of opening up the terrain for more transformative ideas and encouraging start-up companies to grow and contribute to the overall economic development in Nigeria”.

L-R: Temidayo Adekanye, Chief Risk Officer, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS); Christabel Onyejekwe, Executive Director, Business Development, NIBSS; Premier Oiwoh, Managing Director/CEO, NIBSS, and Niyi Ajao, Deputy Managing Director, NIBSS at the official launch of the Nigeria Quick Response (NQR) payment solution powered by NIBSS on Monday, March 15th, 2021 in Lagos.

On his part, the CEO of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh, added – “with more people being able to pay for goods and services with just their smartphones, the ‘NQR Payment is about re-creating the Nigerian payment experience whilst deepening financial inclusion in the country”, “Digital transactions supported through the NQR code payments will promote and enhance consumer payment experience while driving growth for business owners,” Oiwoh added.

This payment solution made available by Banks and other financial institutions has been hailed by financial experts as the ‘Future of Payments’; it will unlock a wealth of extra benefits that will transform the way Nigerians choose to pay for goods and services at all levels.  

As consumers and merchants alike move towards technology-driven solutions, QR Codes are growing increasingly important. Nigeria demonstrates yet again that it has a forward-looking financial services industry, as it drives towards a truly cashless and contactless society with NQR.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About
Advertisement
css.php