BN Red Carpet Fab: 62nd Annual #GRAMMYs

This year’s Grammys was held at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, and the star-studded event was filled with celebrity performers and presenters.
Hosted once again by Alicia Keys, the event saw in attendance the biggest names in music: Angelique Kidjo, Lizzo, Khalid, Gucci Mane, H.E.R., Heidi Klum, Dua Lipa, DJ Khaled, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Koffee, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Lovato and more.
See the red carpet photos.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: JoJo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Kevin Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers and Danielle Jonas attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Bebe Rexha attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Shawn Mendes attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Diplo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Trevor Noah attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle’s sister Samantha Smith, Nipsey Hussle’s wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s grand mother Margaret Bouffe attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Claudinette Jean and Wyclef Jean (R) attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Misty Copeland attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: India.Arie attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Takeoff attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Koffee attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Demi Lovato during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen (L) and Ariana Grande attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish and Erykah Badu during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Cynthia Erivo and Billy Porter during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo, winner of Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts”, Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” and Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)”, poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: FKA twigs attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Usher attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: John Legend attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: LL Cool J attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: DJ Khaled attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Common attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: H.E.R. attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: H.E.R. attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Heidi Klum attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Swae Lee attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Chris Brown and Royalty Brown attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Quavo of Migos and Saweetie attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ella Mai attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Angelique Kidjo, winner of Best World Music Album for “Celia” poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Offset (L) and Cardi B during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Alicia Keys attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Nas attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Rick Ross attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Kirk Franklin accepts the Best Gospel Album award for “Long, Live, Love” onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Gwen Stefani attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Giuliana Rancic attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Koffee, winner of Best Reggae Album, poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)