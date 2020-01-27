Connect with us

Here are the Most Talked About Looks at the 2020 #GRAMMYs

BN Red Carpet Fab: 62nd Annual #GRAMMYs

Lizzo, Billie Eilish & Koffee are Winners at the 2020 Grammys | See the Full List

Burna Boy didn't Win at the #GRAMMYs but He's Always a Winner to Us

Tiwa Savage gave an Electrifying Performance at the Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Beyoncé & JAY-Z, Naomi Campbell, Trevor Noah Spotted at the Clive Davis 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Nollywood's Crème de la Crème set to give us an ICONIC Show at the Moët & Chandon Film Gala

Munachi Mbonu proves that You are Never too Young to be an Author with Her New Book, Father's Will

Atlantic Hall School is gearing up for its 30th Anniversary & 2 Billion Naira Fundraiser

Here are the Most Talked About Looks at the 2020 #GRAMMYs

1 hour ago

The Grammys always brings about iconic fashion moments, and this year was no different!

The 2020 Grammys red carpet in LA was jam-packed with our favorite celebrities, all of them in gorgeous and statement-making outfits.

From face masks to fringe, to being covered head to toe in gold pearls, check out the most talked about looks from the 2020 Grammys red carpet.

Lizzo had an elegant entrance in a strapless white Atelier Versace gown with sweetheart-style neckline, featuring sparkly silver Swarovski crystals beading throughout

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billy Porter dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with crystal fringe on each pant leg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

FKA twigs wore a pink-and-black dress with a matching hood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: FKA twigs attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish came in head to toe Gucci. Her hoop earrings, logo pantsuit, matching gloves, face mask, and sneakers were all designed by the brand. Eilish’s neon hair also matched her bright outfit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billie Eilish attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lil Nas X lit up the red carpet in a neon-pink suit with sharp shoulder pads

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an eye-catching dress with a plunging neckline, while Nick Jonas stunned in shimmering burnt gold suit and shoes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ariana Grande looked flawless in a strapless gray ballgown featuring a tight bodice and a flowy, poofy skirt with ruffled tiers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen rocked an orange gown with oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Chrissy Teigen attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Johnny Legend on the other hand, rocked a unique suit/jacket

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: John Legend attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BellaNaija.com

