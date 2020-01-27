Here are the Most Talked About Looks at the 2020 #GRAMMYs

The Grammys always brings about iconic fashion moments, and this year was no different!
The 2020 Grammys red carpet in LA was jam-packed with our favorite celebrities, all of them in gorgeous and statement-making outfits.
From face masks to fringe, to being covered head to toe in gold pearls, check out the most talked about looks from the 2020 Grammys red carpet.
Lizzo had an elegant entrance in a strapless white Atelier Versace gown with sweetheart-style neckline, featuring sparkly silver Swarovski crystals beading throughout
Billy Porter dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with crystal fringe on each pant leg
FKA twigs wore a pink-and-black dress with a matching hood
Billie Eilish came in head to toe Gucci. Her hoop earrings, logo pantsuit, matching gloves, face mask, and sneakers were all designed by the brand. Eilish’s neon hair also matched her bright outfit
Lil Nas X lit up the red carpet in a neon-pink suit with sharp shoulder pads
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an eye-catching dress with a plunging neckline, while Nick Jonas stunned in shimmering burnt gold suit and shoes.
Ariana Grande looked flawless in a strapless gray ballgown featuring a tight bodice and a flowy, poofy skirt with ruffled tiers.
Chrissy Teigen rocked an orange gown with oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit
Johnny Legend on the other hand, rocked a unique suit/jacket
