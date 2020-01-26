Connect with us

Beauty Events Music Style

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Beauty

Diarrha N'Diaye Tells Byrdie Exactly Why She's Building Her New Beauty Business Ami Colé

Beauty

Bregha's Latest Makeup Video Is Here, and It's All About Transformation

Beauty

Here's A Super Simple Skincare Routine, As Recommended by QSkin

Beauty Events

These New Fragrances from Essenza will definitely Get Heads Turning & You can Now Shop Them in Abuja

Beauty BN TV

WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Beauty BN TV

Lipstick Africa TV is Sharing 8 Special Beauty Secrets for Your Hair & Skin | Watch

Beauty BN TV

Ronke Raji shows us How to Get Fuller & More Defined Lips with Makeup | WATCH

Beauty Style

Cee-C is Breaking New Grounds as she covers La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Beauty BN TV

Must Watch: Yemi Alade Shares Her Performance Makeup Routine With Vogue Magazine

Beauty

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Beyoncé is having an eventful weekend, but that’s not stopping the style goddess from dropping it consistently like it’s HOT.

From looking totally stunning at the Roc Nation‘s The Brunch in a sleek mini dress by Francesco Murano, and totally stealing the show in a gorgeous red silk gown by Valdrin Sahiti for Clive Davis‘ Pre-Grammy Awards Gala on Saturday night, the style star had been impressive.

The award-winning singer shared photos of her ravishing looks on Instagram.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: beyonce

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ohons Obarein: Starting Your Year with Purpose

Money Matters with Nimi: Did You Just Lose Your Job?

Is There a Place For Honest Reviews for Business Growth in Nigeria?

Adefolake Adekola: Together, We Can Commit to Save Our Planet

Rita Chidinma: Managing Older Domestic Help

Advertisement
css.php