Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Beyoncé is having an eventful weekend, but that’s not stopping the style goddess from dropping it consistently like it’s HOT.

From looking totally stunning at the Roc Nation‘s The Brunch in a sleek mini dress by Francesco Murano, and totally stealing the show in a gorgeous red silk gown by Valdrin Sahiti for Clive Davis‘ Pre-Grammy Awards Gala on Saturday night, the style star had been impressive.

The award-winning singer shared photos of her ravishing looks on Instagram.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: beyonce