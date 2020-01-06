Connect with us

Music Scoop

We are So Proud of Burna Boy's Impressive Achievements in 2019

Music Sweet Spot

This Video of Flavour Serenading his Aged Father is Our Favourite Thing So Far This Year  ❤️

Music

New Music: Zlatan - Quilox

Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

Alex Rodriguez wants his Bae Jennifer Lopez to Know She Doesn't Need the Golden Globes to be a Champion

Music

Cobhams & Simi's New Song "We Plenti" is the Collaboration You Didn't Know You Needed

BN TV Music

Nancy Isime & Harrysong are a Perfect Match in Episode 10 of "The Nancy Isime Show" | Watch

Events Music

Nissi Ogulu Delivers First Live Showcase with Family & Friends

Music Scoop

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Set to Perform at 2020 Coachella

Music

New Music + Video: Eva Alordiah — Friend or Foe

Movies & TV Music

New Video: MC Galaxy — Ije Ego

Music

We are So Proud of Burna Boy’s Impressive Achievements in 2019

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy has achieved so much in a few years, and 2019 was an especially good one for him, racking win after win.

After arriving the music industry in 2010, he worked his way to the top in two years with back to back hits, carving a niche for himself in Afrobeats and putting Nigeria on the world map.

With his unique singing style, voice and charisma on stage, Burna Boy is well on his way to becoming a force to be reckoned with among world’s best music acts.

There is no doubt Burna Boy had an amazing 2019 with the release of his highly successful album “African Giant“, several award nominations and four awards to his name, with most notably his Grammy award nomination. Burna Boy has earned himself some major bragging rights and the ‘Ye’ singer has taken to his twitter to show off his achievements for the year 2019.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kolawole Ajayi: Road Safety Dos & Don’ts For the New Year

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Don’t Let Go of Your Humanity

Nedu Ahanonu: Self-Confidence & the Beauty of Becoming a Woman Who Paints Her Fingernails

#BellaNaijaMCM Tosan Mogbeyiteren is Reducing Infant Mortality in Nigeria with WeMUNIZE

Oluwatosin Olaseinde: How to Achieve Your Financial Goals in 2020

Advertisement
css.php