We are So Proud of Burna Boy’s Impressive Achievements in 2019

Burna Boy has achieved so much in a few years, and 2019 was an especially good one for him, racking win after win.

After arriving the music industry in 2010, he worked his way to the top in two years with back to back hits, carving a niche for himself in Afrobeats and putting Nigeria on the world map.

With his unique singing style, voice and charisma on stage, Burna Boy is well on his way to becoming a force to be reckoned with among world’s best music acts.

There is no doubt Burna Boy had an amazing 2019 with the release of his highly successful album “African Giant“, several award nominations and four awards to his name, with most notably his Grammy award nomination. Burna Boy has earned himself some major bragging rights and the ‘Ye’ singer has taken to his twitter to show off his achievements for the year 2019.