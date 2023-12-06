Davido’s “Timeless” Album Makes Billboard’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2023



Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido’s album “Timeless” has made Billboard’s “Top 50 Best Albums of 2023: Staff List.”

“Timeless,” the singer’s comeback album after a spell away, ranked number thirty-nine in the esteemed chart. The list also included Drake’s “For All the Dogs,” Metro Boomin’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Lil Yachty’s “Let’s Start Here,” Doja Cat’s “Scarlet,” and lots more.

Released in March 2023, the album bagged three 2024 Grammy Award nominations, including Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless.” The other two nominations are for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

According to Billboard’s DAN RYS, “Before all the accolades — the Grammy nominations, the Headies Awards, the festival slots and the international tours — there was the music, and what Davido achieves on Timeless truly lives up to his acclaim. Whether it’s joyous love songs like “In the Garden” with Morravey, amapiano duets like the Asake-assisted “No Competition,” driving dance hits like “Kante” with Fave or Highlife odes to luxury like “Na Money” with The Cavemen and Angélique Kidjo — not to mention the crown jewel of the project, the Musa Keys collab “Unavailable” — Davido delivers one of the best bodies of work from this past year, and certainly the best of his career. Simply put, Timeless is a triumph, and a landmark album in the global explosion of Afrobeats.”

Photo Credit: @billboard