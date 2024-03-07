IWD 2024 Inspiring Inclusion: Miskay is set to Premiere its First-ever Original Live Series

Connect with us

As the world gears up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2024, Miskay, one of the leading advocates for inclusion and women empowerment, is set to make history with the premiere of its first-ever original live series, titled “Inspiring Inclusion.”

This groundbreaking series, curated by Miskay, aims to celebrate the power of diversity, elevate voices that are often marginalized in economic development, and spark conversations that inspire positive change. Through a captivating blend of storytelling, and dialogue, great food and fashion, “Inspiring Inclusion” promises to redefine the narrative surrounding the inclusivity of women in economic development and societal construct and pave the way for a more equitable future.

At Miskay, we believe that true progress is only possible when every voice is heard and every individual is allowed to thrive. With ‘Inspiring Inclusion,’ we aim to ignite a global conversation about the importance of diversity, inclusion, and women empowerment while celebrating the incredible achievements of women from all walks of life, said Bukky Ogunjimi, Marketing Manager at Miskay.

The premiere of “Inspiring Inclusion” features trail-blazing women and thought leaders, who came together to share their stories, insights, and visions for a more inclusive world. The conversation showcases the resilience and determination of individuals who are driving positive change in their communities and beyond.

“Inspiring Inclusion” represents a milestone moment for Miskay and reaffirms the organization’s commitment to championing diversity, inclusion, and women empowerment on a global scale. Through this innovative live series, Miskay aims to inspire audiences around the world to take action, challenge stereotypes, and build a more inclusive society for future generations.

The premiere of “Inspiring Inclusion” will take place on March 8th, 2024, Viewers can tune in to to watch the series on the Miskay YouTube channel and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #MiskayInspiringInclusion.

For more information about “Inspiring Inclusion” and other initiatives by Miskay, click here to visit the website. Enjoy the photo highlights from some of Miskay’s previous wholesome events.

