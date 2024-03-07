Connect with us

Promotions

Treat Yourself to Amazing Gifts with TECNO's Women's Day Sales

Events Promotions

IWD 2024 Inspiring Inclusion: Miskay is set to Premiere its First-ever Original Live Series

Events Promotions

Knorr marks World Eat for Good Day with the unveiling of Eativists

Events Promotions

Moveit Walkathon 2024: BettahLife Living Benefits celebrates Women in Style

Events News Promotions

Lagos State Unveils #ECOnomyLagos to Tackle Climate Change

Living Promotions

Liquid Life: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their March Issue

News Promotions

New Beginnings: TVC Communications Announces Leadership Transition with Andrew Hanlon's Departure, and Victoria Ajayi to Take Over.

News Promotions

Send Money to Nigeria with Confidence: LemFi Restates its Approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Events Promotions Style

A Celebration Beyond Borders: Afrikan Fusion Fest Brings Africa's Richness to Stockholm

Events Promotions

Three Days of Style and Elegance: Discover the Nook International Fashion Weekend Experience

Promotions

Treat Yourself to Amazing Gifts with TECNO’s Women’s Day Sales

By TECNO
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

“Cinderella never asked for a prince. She asked for a night off and a TECNO phone.”

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), TECNO rewards women with exciting gifts in their Women’s Day Sales on March 8th, 2024!

To participate in this promotion, visit any selected TECNO-authorised stores and purchase any of the selected TECNO devices. It’s that simple! This promotion is exclusively for women, and TECNO is excited to reward female customers with amazing prizes. Whether you are a student, a working professional, or a stay-at-home mom, this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to something special.

TECNO is committed to empowering women and celebrating their achievements. This promotion is a way of saying thank you to all the women who have supported the brand over the years. Women are the backbone of every society, so we are dedicated to providing the best products and services.

Join TECNO on March 8th for a celebration like no other. Upgrade your phone, embrace empowerment, and let TECNO be your partner in this journey. It’s time to treat yourself because you deserve it! Take advantage of this extraordinary celebration.

For more information, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X(Twitter).

Happy International Women’s Day!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Gender-Friendly Policies Promote Inclusion in The Workplace

10 Interesting Life Lessons From Portable

Abisola Owokoniran: Are Your Children Mirroring Your Actions?

Comet Nwosu: The Best Ways to Develop Emotional Connectedness

BN Book Review: Loud Whispers by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php