Birthday Girl Toke Makinwa is Doing What She Likes!

It’s media personality Toke Makinwa‘s 37th birthday and she’s delivering on her promise to ‘worry our timelines’ with gorgeous photos and gratitude filled write-ups, expressing how intense the past year has been and how excited she is for the new year.

“Thank you for 36. I will never forget this year. It’s time for 37. God. Me. Family. A few good men. Welcome to my year of abundance 🙏Happy birthday to me,” Toke captioned her first photo in a pretty red slip dress by Mevronwears, styled by Dami Oke, face glammed by Anita Brows, hair perfectly laid by Hair by VEM and beautifully captured by Felix Crown.

Toke shared more photos from the same look saying:

Omotoke…..

You’ve come so far, isn’t it crazy that as a little girl you dreamed about the life you live now. It hasn’t come without a lot of sacrifices but it’s always worth it. Happy birthday to that little girl with nothing but dreams who has now grown into a woman of purpose. Thank you, lord, for 365 days of you. ❤️

As she looks forward to 37, she also reveals “how hard 36 was especially mentally” and how it was a year to evolve, transition from what was to what is to be, let go of old beliefs.

Been so emotional thinking of how far I have come, how hard 36 was especially mentally, 36 was a year to shed heavy weight,

36 was a year to evolve,

36 was the year of transitioning from what was to what is to be and all of it could not happen without pain, God needed me to let go of old wine, old ways I served him, old behavioral unhealthy patterns, old beliefs and much more. I didn’t know I’ll still be here, they say when God wants your attention he distorts everything. And boy did he.

God begins where we end. I found him, the moment I stopped trying to do it all.

I found me, when I found him. And then the lines have fallen even brighter in pleasant places. My harvest is here. You all cannot deny the grace over my life, looking forward to 37. It’s just getting started yo!!!!! Happy birthday to me. I’ll worry your Time lines today 🤣

Toke posted more photos from a different look, wearing a black sequined suit set by Adéy Soile. “I’m doing what I like, I’m the birthday girl, ” she wrote.

Photo Credit: @felixcrown