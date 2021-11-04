“You Are Beauty, You Drip Glory” – Here’s Adebola Williams’ Sweet Birthday Note to Kehinde

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Media entrepreneur Adebola Williams is celebrating his newly-wedded wife Kehinde as she marks her first birthday since they officially tied the knot on the 7th of August.

Debola shared photos from their honeymoon trip, followed by a caption revealing how he wondered where to find a wife during the pandemic, just four months before he crossed paths with Kehinde.

Since then, he has found “new reasons why our hearts connected from that moment and I fall in love with you afresh. He also thanked her for being a “loyal friend to me, a partner in purpose, a mother to our household, building and making it beautiful daily.”

Debola adorned his ‘Baybee’ with lovely praises, referring to her as “the original Barbie”, an “expensive treasure to my heart that by God I would never dream of losing” and further reassured her of his love that is “as deep as the ocean, as wide as the sea and as bright as the sun.”

Here’s how Adebola wished his beautiful wife a happy birthday:

Dear Baybee @kdlagos,
Four months before our paths crossed I asked God in these words, “where will someone find a wife in a pandemic year!?!?!”
Suffice to say that same month you posted a wedding programme your dad designed in anticipation for your wedding 😅.
I bless the day we met and bless each day of our being.
Everyday I find new reasons why our hearts connected from that moment and I fall in love with you afresh.
Thank you for being such a committed professional at work, a kind woman and loyal friend to me, a partner in purpose, a mother to our household, building and making it beautiful daily.
Thanks for challenging me and constantly helping me fine tune my path. For your fuel when I am am running low. For graciously navigating my incredible schedules and keeping our doors open that everyone feels even more welcome.
The original Barbie! You are beauty, you drip glory, you are such an expensive treasure to my heart that by God I would never dream of losing
It’s our second birthday together but still feels like the first and I love it!
Happy Happy Birthday my lover.
Love you as deep as the ocean, as wide as the sea and as bright as the sun.
Baybee

Photo Credit: @debolalagos

