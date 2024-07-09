Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Jack’enneth Opukeme Returns with "Farmer's Bride" Starring Tobi Bakre, Efe Irele & Mercy Aigbe

Movies & TV Nollywood

Sharon Ooja, Pete Edochie, Uzor Arukwe & Others Up For TINFF 2024 Awards | See Full Nominations List

BN TV Movies & TV

What Went Down at the Office Party? Don't Miss Episode 4 of "Bottomline"

BN TV Movies & TV

Unexpected Guests Turn Up the Heat in Episode 6 of "My Name is Zozo"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Epic "House of Ga'a" Hits Netflix July 26th | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Promotions

Join KieKie on a Fashion Journey through Lagos in 'Shopaholic' Series

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Idia Aisien Celebrates Birthday with Dance & 'Desert Rose' Photoshoot

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Seun Ajayi Join Reminisce in New Film "Wrong Number" | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Uche Jombo's Football Film "Onye Egwu" Starring Zubby Michael Arrives Prime Video on July 19th

Movies & TV Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: Lekki Wives the Reunion Premieres June 30th

Movies & TV

Jack’enneth Opukeme Returns with “Farmer’s Bride” Starring Tobi Bakre, Efe Irele & Mercy Aigbe

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Film writer and director, Jack’enneth Opukeme, known for his work on “Adire” and “Battle on Buka Street,” is gearing up for the release of his latest movie, “Farmer’s Bride.”

Set in 1980s Ibadan, “Farmer’s Bride” weaves a story of love, betrayal, and supernatural vengeance. Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer, has no surviving family except his late brother’s widow, Morenike, and her son, Femi. Hoping for companionship in his old age, Odun decides to marry a young bride named Funmi from a neighbouring village. However, Funmi, forced into the union by her mother, Tundun, finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, sinking deeper into despair as she resents her new life.

Starring Femi Branch, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele and Wumi Toriola, “Farmer’s Bride” is co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme, with Ladun Awobokun serving as supervising producer.

“Farmer’s Bride” is set to hit cinemas on September 27th.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: Why Consistent Marketing is Crucial for Your Business Success

Mfonobong Inyang: Is Kenya Practising Democracy?

Seye Dele Talks About His Childhood & Founding Pade in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Bheki Dube is Revolutionising Inner-City Hospitality by Telling African Stories in Local Spaces

Get Savvy With the Popular Social Media Slangs of 2024
css.php