Jack’enneth Opukeme Returns with “Farmer’s Bride” Starring Tobi Bakre, Efe Irele & Mercy Aigbe

Film writer and director, Jack’enneth Opukeme, known for his work on “Adire” and “Battle on Buka Street,” is gearing up for the release of his latest movie, “Farmer’s Bride.”

Set in 1980s Ibadan, “Farmer’s Bride” weaves a story of love, betrayal, and supernatural vengeance. Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer, has no surviving family except his late brother’s widow, Morenike, and her son, Femi. Hoping for companionship in his old age, Odun decides to marry a young bride named Funmi from a neighbouring village. However, Funmi, forced into the union by her mother, Tundun, finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, sinking deeper into despair as she resents her new life.

Starring Femi Branch, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele and Wumi Toriola, “Farmer’s Bride” is co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Jack’enneth Opukeme, with Ladun Awobokun serving as supervising producer.

“Farmer’s Bride” is set to hit cinemas on September 27th.