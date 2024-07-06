Movies & TV
Sharon Ooja, Pete Edochie, Uzor Arukwe & Others Up For TINFF 2024 Awards | See Full Nominations List
The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) Awards returns this year for its eighth edition, marking a historic achievement. TINFF recently became the first Nigerian and African festival to gain accreditation from Telefilm Canada and the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), solidifying its place as a major film platform.
More than just screenings and awards, TINFF Awards is a multicultural music and film festival. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, the festival aims to recognise and empower filmmakers who champion equality, social justice, and understanding. It features competitive categories, live screenings, and an annual awards gala in Toronto, typically held between August and October.
Last year, the festival saw outstanding wins by Nigerian actors including Ufuoma McDermott who won the Jury Award for Best Actress in “The New Housekeeper,” Kunle Remi took home the same award for Best Actor for his role in “Flaws,” and Shaffy Bello also received the Best Actress in a Nollywood Film award for her performance in “Identical Justice.”
This year’s TINFF Awards ceremony takes place in Toronto from September 8th to 15th. The gala night will be held on September 14th, followed by the awards ceremony on the 15th.
See the categories below that feature nominations for African actors and African films:
Best Actor – African Film
- Emmanuel Ilondior – Foreign Path 2 – Canada
- Emmanuel Kabongo – Sway – Canada
- Pete Edochie – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
- Ayo Makun – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
- Wole Ojo – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
- Jimmy Odukoya – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
- Bimbo Manuel – My Name Is Misan – Nigeria
- Eso Dike – Why We Never Were – Nigeria
- Uzor Arukwe – The Subterguge – Nigeria – UK
- Floyd Igbo – Shaping Us – Nigeria – UK
- Mamadou Moustapha – Des Le Debut – Canada
- Emmanuel Sabinus Chukwemeka – Dead Serious – Nigeria
- James Gardner – Devil Is A Liar
- Isaac Odeniran – Angry People Of God – UK – Nigeria
Best Actress – Nollywood Films
- Tope Olowoniyn – Depth Of Us – Nigeria
- Bukunmi Oluwasina – White and Black – Nigeria, Uk
- Ireti Doyle – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
- Nadia Buari – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Ghana, Nigeria
- Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
- Omowunmi Dada – L.I.F.E. – Nigeria
- Chinonso Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
- Blessing Jessica Obasi – The Subterfuge – Nigeria, UK
- Kambilia Ofili – Shaping Us – Nigeria
- Osas Ighodaro – Love, Lust & Other Things – Nigeria
- Sharon Ooja – Dead Serious – Nigeria
- Nancy Isime – Move Like A Boss – Nigeria
- Yvonne Jegede – Sunset In The North – Nigeria
Best Film – Nollywood
- Daddy
- Mirrors
- Dangerous Mission
- Rebellion
- Survivors
- The Subterfuge
- Life
- Broke and Proud
- Tarella” Princess Of The Nile
- Jagin Jagun (The Warrior)
- Shapin Us
- Afamefuna
- Off The Edge
- Tienes 24 Horas (24 Hours Left) – Spain
- 07.03 (7th of the 3rd)
- Wole Soyinka
- Love, Lust & Other Things
Best African Female Filmmaker
- Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen – The Subterfuge – Nigeria/United Kingdom
- Claret Onukogu – Dangerous Mission – Nigeria
- Doyinsola Ajayi and Linda Marrick – Maki – Nigeria
- Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
- Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworj – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
- Lolo Eremie – Tarella: Princess Of The Nile – Nigeria
- Chika Sally McKay – Patted Lie – Nigeria
- Chinwe Eboh – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
- Roberta Orioma 0 Why We Never Were – Nigeria
- Pamela Tendayi Nyeke 0 Burns and Song – Zimbabwe
Best Music Video
- Illusion of Ego – China
- Italia – Italy
- Shania Twain – Giddy Up – USA
- 25 Ifedola Street – Nigeria
- Mother’s Love – AAMA KO Mamata – Nepal
- Hair – Canada
- New Me – USA
- Heading For The Light – United Kingdom
- Ahora (It Is Now) – Spain
- Coyote – Pocho featuring MC Magic – USA
- Mama Said – Germany
- Me. You. The Sea – Austria
- Dobriy Zloy – Sirotkin – Uzbekistan
- Raindrops – USA
- Gethsemane – Canada
Best Experimental Film – Short
- Chekhov – Syria
- Wrong Direction – Germany
- Blue – China
- There Is Fire – France
- Barbie, My Angel! – Vietnam
- Release Nuclear Contaminated Water – Hong Kong
- Olga’s Eyes – Belgium
- Tear Of Ixora – Nigeria
- Blessed By Sunlight – Kenya & Poland
- Repercussions – Netherlands
- Elegy – Belgium
- Rever – Germany
- Paired – Canada
- Serial Hunters – Angola
- Happy Curly
- Survival – Nigeria
See here for the full list of nominees.