Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Sharon Ooja, Pete Edochie, Uzor Arukwe & Others Up For TINFF 2024 Awards | See Full Nominations List

BN TV Movies & TV

What Went Down at the Office Party? Don't Miss Episode 4 of "Bottomline"

BN TV Movies & TV

Unexpected Guests Turn Up the Heat in Episode 6 of "My Name is Zozo"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bolanle Austen-Peters' Epic "House of Ga'a" Hits Netflix July 26th | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Promotions

Join KieKie on a Fashion Journey through Lagos in 'Shopaholic' Series

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Idia Aisien Celebrates Birthday with Dance & 'Desert Rose' Photoshoot

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Seun Ajayi Join Reminisce in New Film "Wrong Number" | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Uche Jombo's Football Film "Onye Egwu" Starring Zubby Michael Arrives Prime Video on July 19th

Movies & TV Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: Lekki Wives the Reunion Premieres June 30th

Movies & TV Nollywood Weddings

Nollywood Stars at Sharon & Ugo’s White Wedding Take ‘Slay Hard or Go Home’ Seriously

Movies & TV

Sharon Ooja, Pete Edochie, Uzor Arukwe & Others Up For TINFF 2024 Awards | See Full Nominations List

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) Awards returns this year for its eighth edition, marking a historic achievement. TINFF recently became the first Nigerian and African festival to gain accreditation from Telefilm Canada and the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), solidifying its place as a major film platform.

More than just screenings and awards, TINFF Awards is a multicultural music and film festival. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, the festival aims to recognise and empower filmmakers who champion equality, social justice, and understanding. It features competitive categories, live screenings, and an annual awards gala in Toronto, typically held between August and October.

Last year, the festival saw outstanding wins by Nigerian actors including Ufuoma McDermott who won the Jury Award for Best Actress in “The New Housekeeper,” Kunle Remi took home the same award for Best Actor for his role in “Flaws,” and Shaffy Bello also received the Best Actress in a Nollywood Film award for her performance in “Identical Justice.”

This year’s TINFF Awards ceremony takes place in Toronto from September 8th to 15th. The gala night will be held on September 14th, followed by the awards ceremony on the 15th.

See the categories below that feature nominations for African actors and African films:

Best Actor – African Film

  • Emmanuel Ilondior – Foreign Path 2 – Canada
  • Emmanuel Kabongo – Sway – Canada
  • Pete Edochie – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
  • Ayo Makun – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
  • Wole Ojo – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
  • Jimmy Odukoya – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
  • Bimbo Manuel – My Name Is Misan – Nigeria
  • Eso Dike – Why We Never Were – Nigeria
  • Uzor Arukwe – The Subterguge – Nigeria – UK
  • Floyd Igbo – Shaping Us – Nigeria – UK
  • Mamadou Moustapha – Des Le Debut – Canada
  • Emmanuel Sabinus Chukwemeka – Dead Serious – Nigeria
  • James Gardner – Devil Is A Liar
  • Isaac Odeniran – Angry People Of God – UK – Nigeria

Best Actress – Nollywood Films

  • Tope Olowoniyn – Depth Of Us – Nigeria
  • Bukunmi Oluwasina – White and Black – Nigeria, Uk
  • Ireti Doyle – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria
  • Nadia Buari – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Ghana, Nigeria
  • Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
  • Omowunmi Dada – L.I.F.E. – Nigeria
  • Chinonso Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
  • Blessing Jessica Obasi – The Subterfuge – Nigeria, UK
  • Kambilia Ofili – Shaping Us – Nigeria
  • Osas Ighodaro – Love, Lust & Other Things – Nigeria
  • Sharon Ooja – Dead Serious – Nigeria
  • Nancy Isime – Move Like A Boss – Nigeria
  • Yvonne Jegede – Sunset In The North – Nigeria

Best Film – Nollywood

  • Daddy
  • Mirrors
  • Dangerous Mission
  • Rebellion
  • Survivors
  • The Subterfuge
  • Life
  • Broke and Proud
  • Tarella” Princess Of The Nile
  • Jagin Jagun (The Warrior)
  • Shapin Us
  • Afamefuna
  • Off The Edge
  • Tienes 24 Horas (24 Hours Left) – Spain
  • 07.03 (7th of the 3rd)
  • Wole Soyinka
  • Love, Lust & Other Things

Best African Female Filmmaker 

  • Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen – The Subterfuge – Nigeria/United Kingdom
  • Claret Onukogu – Dangerous Mission – Nigeria
  • Doyinsola Ajayi and Linda Marrick – Maki – Nigeria
  • Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria
  • Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworj – Tender Hedges – Nigeria
  • Lolo Eremie – Tarella: Princess Of The Nile – Nigeria
  • Chika Sally McKay – Patted Lie – Nigeria
  • Chinwe Eboh – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria
  • Roberta Orioma 0 Why We Never Were – Nigeria
  • Pamela Tendayi Nyeke 0 Burns and Song – Zimbabwe

Best Music Video

  • Illusion of Ego – China
  • Italia – Italy
  • Shania Twain – Giddy Up – USA
  • 25 Ifedola Street – Nigeria
  • Mother’s Love – AAMA KO Mamata – Nepal
  • Hair – Canada
  • New Me – USA
  • Heading For The Light – United Kingdom
  • Ahora (It Is Now) – Spain
  • Coyote – Pocho featuring MC Magic – USA
  • Mama Said – Germany
  • Me. You. The Sea – Austria
  • Dobriy Zloy – Sirotkin – Uzbekistan
  • Raindrops – USA
  • Gethsemane – Canada

Best Experimental Film – Short

  • Chekhov – Syria
  • Wrong Direction – Germany
  • Blue – China
  • There Is Fire – France
  • Barbie, My Angel! – Vietnam
  • Release Nuclear Contaminated Water – Hong Kong
  • Olga’s Eyes – Belgium
  • Tear Of Ixora – Nigeria
  • Blessed By Sunlight – Kenya & Poland
  • Repercussions – Netherlands
  • Elegy – Belgium
  • Rever – Germany
  • Paired – Canada
  • Serial Hunters – Angola
  • Happy Curly
  • Survival – Nigeria

See here for the full list of nominees.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php