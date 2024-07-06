Sharon Ooja, Pete Edochie, Uzor Arukwe & Others Up For TINFF 2024 Awards | See Full Nominations List

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) Awards returns this year for its eighth edition, marking a historic achievement. TINFF recently became the first Nigerian and African festival to gain accreditation from Telefilm Canada and the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), solidifying its place as a major film platform.

More than just screenings and awards, TINFF Awards is a multicultural music and film festival. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, the festival aims to recognise and empower filmmakers who champion equality, social justice, and understanding. It features competitive categories, live screenings, and an annual awards gala in Toronto, typically held between August and October.

Last year, the festival saw outstanding wins by Nigerian actors including Ufuoma McDermott who won the Jury Award for Best Actress in “The New Housekeeper,” Kunle Remi took home the same award for Best Actor for his role in “Flaws,” and Shaffy Bello also received the Best Actress in a Nollywood Film award for her performance in “Identical Justice.”

This year’s TINFF Awards ceremony takes place in Toronto from September 8th to 15th. The gala night will be held on September 14th, followed by the awards ceremony on the 15th.

See the categories below that feature nominations for African actors and African films:

Best Actor – African Film

Emmanuel Ilondior – Foreign Path 2 – Canada

Emmanuel Kabongo – Sway – Canada

Pete Edochie – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria

Ayo Makun – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria

Wole Ojo – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria

Jimmy Odukoya – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria

Bimbo Manuel – My Name Is Misan – Nigeria

Eso Dike – Why We Never Were – Nigeria

Uzor Arukwe – The Subterguge – Nigeria – UK

Floyd Igbo – Shaping Us – Nigeria – UK

Mamadou Moustapha – Des Le Debut – Canada

Emmanuel Sabinus Chukwemeka – Dead Serious – Nigeria

James Gardner – Devil Is A Liar

Isaac Odeniran – Angry People Of God – UK – Nigeria

Best Actress – Nollywood Films

Tope Olowoniyn – Depth Of Us – Nigeria

Bukunmi Oluwasina – White and Black – Nigeria, Uk

Ireti Doyle – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Nigeria

Nadia Buari – Merry Men 3 (Nemesis) – Ghana, Nigeria

Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworji – Tender Hedges – Nigeria

Omowunmi Dada – L.I.F.E. – Nigeria

Chinonso Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria

Blessing Jessica Obasi – The Subterfuge – Nigeria, UK

Kambilia Ofili – Shaping Us – Nigeria

Osas Ighodaro – Love, Lust & Other Things – Nigeria

Sharon Ooja – Dead Serious – Nigeria

Nancy Isime – Move Like A Boss – Nigeria

Yvonne Jegede – Sunset In The North – Nigeria

Best Film – Nollywood

Daddy

Mirrors

Dangerous Mission

Rebellion

Survivors

The Subterfuge

Life

Broke and Proud

Tarella” Princess Of The Nile

Jagin Jagun (The Warrior)

Shapin Us

Afamefuna

Off The Edge

Tienes 24 Horas (24 Hours Left) – Spain

07.03 (7th of the 3rd)

Wole Soyinka

Love, Lust & Other Things

Best African Female Filmmaker

Cordelia Emeh and Biodun Stephen – The Subterfuge – Nigeria/United Kingdom

Claret Onukogu – Dangerous Mission – Nigeria

Doyinsola Ajayi and Linda Marrick – Maki – Nigeria

Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi – I Am Nazzy – Nigeria

Tana Egbo-Adelana – Ego Nworj – Tender Hedges – Nigeria

Lolo Eremie – Tarella: Princess Of The Nile – Nigeria

Chika Sally McKay – Patted Lie – Nigeria

Chinwe Eboh – Nnewi The Land Of Gold – Nigeria

Roberta Orioma 0 Why We Never Were – Nigeria

Pamela Tendayi Nyeke 0 Burns and Song – Zimbabwe

Best Music Video

Illusion of Ego – China

Italia – Italy

Shania Twain – Giddy Up – USA

25 Ifedola Street – Nigeria

Mother’s Love – AAMA KO Mamata – Nepal

Hair – Canada

New Me – USA

Heading For The Light – United Kingdom

Ahora (It Is Now) – Spain

Coyote – Pocho featuring MC Magic – USA

Mama Said – Germany

Me. You. The Sea – Austria

Dobriy Zloy – Sirotkin – Uzbekistan

Raindrops – USA

Gethsemane – Canada

Best Experimental Film – Short

Chekhov – Syria

Wrong Direction – Germany

Blue – China

There Is Fire – France

Barbie, My Angel! – Vietnam

Release Nuclear Contaminated Water – Hong Kong

Olga’s Eyes – Belgium

Tear Of Ixora – Nigeria

Blessed By Sunlight – Kenya & Poland

Repercussions – Netherlands

Elegy – Belgium

Rever – Germany

Paired – Canada

Serial Hunters – Angola

Happy Curly

Survival – Nigeria

