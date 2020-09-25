Niniola’s Album “Colours And Sounds” is Coming & it Features Timbaland, Nonso Amadi & Sauti Sol | See the Tracklist

We’ve got some interesting new deets about Niniola‘s forthcoming album “Colours And Sounds“. There’s a tracklist and a roll-out video that will set you in the right mood for the album.

The 13-track album features Afrobeat stars Nonso Amadi, Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol, South African singer-songwriter Busiswa, American record producer and rapper Timbaland, British DJ and singer Afro B, Femi Kuti, and Sarz.

The album houses the singer’s recent hit songs “Fantasy”, “Bana“, “Omo Rapala“, “Boda Sodiq“, “Designer” and “Addicted“, and it will be released on October 2, 2020.

Producers include Timbaland, Sarz, Kel-P, Nonso Amadi, Jamaica’s Teflon Zincfence, and South Africa’s Shuffle Muzik.

Check on it: