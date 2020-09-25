Connect with us

Niniola's Album "Colours And Sounds" is Coming & it Features Timbaland, Nonso Amadi & Sauti Sol | See the Tracklist

Teni heads back to Ondo Town on New Series "My XXXL Life" Episode 2

New Video: Lil Kesh - All the Way

New Music: Zoro - Church

New Music: Idahams feat. Peruzzi & Seyi Shay - Shima (Remix)

New Music: Kida Kudz - Don't Be Shy

New Music + Video: Young Jonn - Incase

Alicia Keys' Elle Song Association Feature is Just So Beautiful

New Music: Dotman - Duro

New Music + Video: Olakira feat. Davido - Maserati (Remix)

Niniola’s Album “Colours And Sounds” is Coming & it Features Timbaland, Nonso Amadi & Sauti Sol | See the Tracklist

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We’ve got some interesting new deets about Niniola‘s forthcoming album  “Colours And Sounds“. There’s a tracklist and a roll-out video that will set you in the right mood for the album.

The 13-track album features Afrobeat stars Nonso Amadi, Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol, South African singer-songwriter Busiswa, American record producer and rapper Timbaland, British DJ and singer Afro B, Femi Kuti, and Sarz.

The album houses the singer’s recent hit songs “Fantasy”, “Bana“, “Omo Rapala“, “Boda Sodiq“, “Designer” and “Addicted“, and it will be released on October 2, 2020.

Producers include Timbaland, Sarz, Kel-P, Nonso Amadi, Jamaica’s Teflon Zincfence, and South Africa’s Shuffle Muzik.

Check on it:

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

