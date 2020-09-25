Pearl Cardy is Re-introducing Herself as a Singer with New Music “Wait”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

19 hours ago

 on

Media Personality and DJ Pearl Cardy is re-introducing herself as a singer as she releases her debut song tagged “Wait” along with its video.

Pearl has been a On-Air and TV personality for both Soundcity TV and Soundcity98.5fm.

Pearl who seeks to impact entertainment started her successful career 13years ago as a TV host, travelling all around the world granting exclusive interviews to entertainment heavyweights and lending her voice for women on the show City Divas.

She recently added DJ-ing to her portfolio, and then decided to explore one of her hidden talents during the Lockdown.

Now, Pearl is back with this new track “Wait” which was inspired by Love and Time.

“Wait” was written by Pearl Cardy & Acetune, and Produced by Marvio

Listen to “Wait” below:

Watch “Wait” video below:

