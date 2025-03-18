Mazzi Returns With “Wait,” A Love Song Straight From The Heart

Connect with us

Published

25 mins ago

 on

Ezuata Matthew Audu, popularly known as Mazzi, has released his latest single, “Wait,” a love song that blends Afro-fusion rhythms with soulful melodies.

After making his debut with “Duro,” the Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to tell stories through music, capturing the emotions of love and devotion. “Wait” is a smooth and heartfelt track that brings romance to life through its lyrics and instrumentals.

Originally from Edo State, Mazzi is currently studying International Law in Cyprus while pursuing his passion for music. Outside of music, he enjoys cooking, investing, and pushing for consistency in all aspects of life.

Listen to “Wait” below.

