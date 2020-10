Afrobeats singer and songwriter B Red comes through with his much awaited studio album “Jordan“.

The album features his father Senator Ademola Adeleke, along with Afrobeats heavyweights like 2Baba, Davido, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Slimcase, Sina Rambo, Jordan and Magic Boi.

Producers who worked on the album include Magic Boi, Teekay Witty, Irock Classic and Speroach Beatz.

Stream the album below:

Intro feat. Jordan & Senator Ademola Adeleke



Wait

Bum Bum

Zone

Kingdom Come feat. 2 Baba

Bimpe feat. Davido

Bounce

This Girl

On God feat. Magic Boi

Garra feat. Slim Case

Remember feat. Davido

Can’t Lie feat. Dremo

Belly Dancer

Gbedu feat. Sina Rambo

Sexy Funke

Dance feat. Mayorkun

Dollar feat. Peruzzi and Davido