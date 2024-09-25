Connect with us

Khaid & Olamide Celebrate Loyalty & Hustle in “Way Back” – Watch the Video!

Singer-songwriter and rapper Khaid has released the music video for his latest single, “Way Back,” featuring the rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide.

“Way Back” is a song about loyalty, friendship, and the struggles of achieving success. The lyrics reflect themes of perseverance through difficult times, especially financial hardships (“Wetin Sapa make me discover”), and the emotional toll that comes with trying to rise above poverty.

The song underscores the importance of staying connected to close friends (“I go dey with you”), no matter the circumstances or distance, and celebrates their shared journey from humble beginnings (“Bro from way back”). Both Khaid and Olamide also highlight the changes that come with success, including fame and material wealth, yet they remain committed to those who supported them through their struggles.

Watch the video below:

