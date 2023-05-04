Connect with us

10 Skits by Gilmore That Perfectly Capture the Nigerian Experience

Ditch the Tomatoes & Try Something New with Ify's Mouthwatering Carrot Stew Recipe!

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

DJ Cuppy Talks About Her Relationship with Ryan Taylor, Music & Living in London on “Brunch With Amel” | Watch

Learn How To Make Buns With Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

The Second Part of David Folaranmi's Recovery Story on "Healing With Maria" is Here | Watch

Watch the Latest Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's “Teropi Secxxion” featuring MC Lively

Ehiz chats with Young Stunna on Amapiano, Creative Process & World Domination in the Latest Episode of "The Dadaboy Show"

New Video: Zinoleesky — Many Things

This Ugwu & Uziza Vegetable Sauce by Dolapo Grey is Perfect for Sunday Lunch

Published

20 mins ago

 on


Muhammed Gilmore is one of the fastest-growing skit makers in Nigeria. One of the reasons his skits are so popular is because they are incredibly relatable to Nigerians. He has a unique talent for capturing the humour in everyday situations and experiences that Nigerians can identify with.

For example, some of his most popular skits touch on topics like Nigerian parents, school life in Nigeria, social situations, old fashion trends, transportation, nostalgia and more. By portraying these experiences in a humorous and lighthearted way, Gilmore is able to connect with his audience and make them feel seen and understood.

We have curated some of Gilmore’s most relatable comedy skits below:

