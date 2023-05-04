10 Skits by Gilmore That Perfectly Capture the Nigerian Experience



Muhammed Gilmore is one of the fastest-growing skit makers in Nigeria. One of the reasons his skits are so popular is because they are incredibly relatable to Nigerians. He has a unique talent for capturing the humour in everyday situations and experiences that Nigerians can identify with.

For example, some of his most popular skits touch on topics like Nigerian parents, school life in Nigeria, social situations, old fashion trends, transportation, nostalgia and more. By portraying these experiences in a humorous and lighthearted way, Gilmore is able to connect with his audience and make them feel seen and understood.

We have curated some of Gilmore’s most relatable comedy skits below:

