Ditch the Tomatoes & Try Something New with Ify's Mouthwatering Carrot Stew Recipe!

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran”

DJ Cuppy Talks About Her Relationship with Ryan Taylor, Music & Living in London on “Brunch With Amel” | Watch

Learn How To Make Buns With Dolapo Grey’s Recipe

The Second Part of David Folaranmi's Recovery Story on "Healing With Maria" is Here | Watch

Watch the Latest Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's “Teropi Secxxion” featuring MC Lively

Ehiz chats with Young Stunna on Amapiano, Creative Process & World Domination in the Latest Episode of "The Dadaboy Show"

New Video: Zinoleesky — Many Things

This Ugwu & Uziza Vegetable Sauce by Dolapo Grey is Perfect for Sunday Lunch

Watch Episode 4 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

Ditch the Tomatoes & Try Something New with Ify’s Mouthwatering Carrot Stew Recipe!

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Hey there foodies! Are you tired of the same old tomato-based stews or the cost of getting tomatoes? Nigerian food content creator Ify has got you covered!

She’s back with another exciting recipe, and this time she’s sharing how to make a delicious stew without tomatoes. Instead, you can use carrot.

You will need:

scotch bonnet peppers,
cayenne pepper,
tatashe,
onions,
chicken,
ginger,
garlic,
cooking oil,
dried thyme,
curry powder,
dried oregano,
seasoning powder,
and salt.

Watch:

