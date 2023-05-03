Ditch the Tomatoes & Try Something New with Ify’s Mouthwatering Carrot Stew Recipe!



Hey there foodies! Are you tired of the same old tomato-based stews or the cost of getting tomatoes? Nigerian food content creator Ify has got you covered!

She’s back with another exciting recipe, and this time she’s sharing how to make a delicious stew without tomatoes. Instead, you can use carrot.

You will need:

scotch bonnet peppers,

cayenne pepper,

tatashe,

onions,

chicken,

ginger,

garlic,

cooking oil,

dried thyme,

curry powder,

dried oregano,

seasoning powder,

and salt.

Watch: