Funke Akindele, Ini Edo, Obi Cubana and More Gave Us Fashion Moments at Seyi Vodi’s 50th Birthday

Funke Akindele, Obi Cubana and a star-studded guest list gathered for Nigerian fashion icon Seyi Vodi’s 50th birthday celebration.
Green, gold, beautiful people, socialites, and some of Nollywood’s finest were present at the intimate 50th birthday celebration of Nigerian fashion businessman Seyi Adekunle, better known as Seyi Vodi. The founder and chairman of Vodi Group marked his milestone surrounded by friends, laughter, and of course, a display of stylish looks that perfectly reflected his influence in the world of fashion.

Funke Akindele chose a bold, sculpted gown with butterfly-inspired details, blending shades of deep green and gold in a way that felt both striking and celebratory. Ini Edo kept things refined in a sleek, figure-hugging gown with soft green accents, while Kate Henshaw—who shares the same birthday with Seyi—added her own graceful touch to the evening.

The men brought their best too. Uzee Usman kept things classic in a white agbada with gold embroidery  and a matching green and white stripped asooke cap. Obi Cubana stayed rooted in tradition, wearing a white agbada with fine embroidery at the front, paired with an Igbo red cap.

It was a night of warm conversations, shared memories, and quiet elegance.

See how the guest turned up below

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Funke Akindele

Kate Henshaw

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

Obi Cubana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

Uzee Usman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Uzee Usman (@uzee_usman)

