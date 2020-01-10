We are Seriously Crushing on Ramsey Nouah 😍

Just like fine wine, Ramsey Nouah has proven to us that he only gets better with age.

In a typical classy man style, Ramsey Nouah is giving us something to crush on this hot Friday, with the lovely new photos he shared on his Instagram alongside Williams Uchemba.

Dressed in a stunning Agbada ensemble by celebrity designer Seyi Vodi, Ramsey oozes class and grace that only befits Nollywood’s sweetheart.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @ramseynouah