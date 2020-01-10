Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

We are Seriously Crushing on Ramsey Nouah 😍

Movies & TV

The Brazil Supreme Court Rules in Support of Netflix Comedy Depicting a Gay Jesus

Movies & TV

Inkblot Productions Unveils Official Teaser for 12th Film “Who’s The Boss” | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Cee-C is Gorgeous as she Makes A Grand Comeback on Instagram

Movies & TV Scoop

Former Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" Character sues Producers for $40 Million

BN TV Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!

Events Movies & TV

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood

Oma Nnadi is Grateful for Double Blessings as she Celebrates her 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Scoop

Harvey Weinstein has Been Charged with Sexual Assault & Rape in Los Angeles

Movies & TV

We are Seriously Crushing on Ramsey Nouah 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Just like fine wine, Ramsey Nouah has proven to us that he only gets better with age.

In a typical classy man style, Ramsey Nouah is giving us something to crush on this hot Friday, with the lovely new photos he shared on his Instagram alongside Williams Uchemba.

Dressed in a stunning Agbada ensemble by celebrity designer Seyi Vodi, Ramsey oozes class and grace that only befits Nollywood’s sweetheart.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: @ramseynouah

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php