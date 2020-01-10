The Brazil Supreme Court Rules in Support of Netflix Comedy Depicting a Gay Jesus

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A Brazil Supreme Court on Thursday, rejected a decision to stop Netflix, “The First Temptation of Christ“, from showing the comedy special depicting Jesus Christ in a gay relationship.

Judge Antonio Diaz Toffoli, head of the Supreme Federal Court. supported Netflix’s appeal against banning the movie, AFP reports.

It denied the idea that the movie was insulting to Christians.

The judge said,

One cannot suppose that a humorous satire has the ability to weaken the values of the Christian faith, whose existence is traced back more than two thousand years, and which is the belief of the majority of Brazilian citizens.

Netflix came out in support of the show on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Netflix said, “We strongly support artistic expression and we will fight to defend this important principle, which is the heart of great stories”.

In a statement, Rio-based film company, Porta dos Fundos said it “opposed any act of censorship, violence, illegality, authoritarianism” and vowed to continue broadcasting its work.

