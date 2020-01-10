Inkblot Productions Unveils Official Teaser for 12th Film “Who’s The Boss” | WATCH

Inkblot Productions’ 12th film, “Who’s The Boss” is coming to Nigerian cinemas from February 28, 2020, and judging from this teaser, audiences all over Nigeria are in for an incredible thrill.

“Who’s The Boss” is written and directed by Chinaza Onuzo whose writing credits include The Wedding Party 2, The Arbitration and The Set Up.

This witty workplace drama follows Liah (Sharon Ooja) an overworked AD Agency Junior Executive whose work life is a living hell, thanks to her demanding boss Hauwa (Funke Akindele-Bello). To find sanity, Liah devises outlandish schemes, including inventing another boss – Lekan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) and of course things go from bad to hilarious and crazy!

Produced in association with Accelerate, “Who’s The Boss” boasts of a star-studded cast led by Funke Akindele-Bello. Blossom Chukwujekwu, Sharon Ooja, Segun Arinze, Ini Dima-Okojie, Beverly Osu, Tayo Faniran & Bollylomo round off the talented ensemble.

Watch the video below.