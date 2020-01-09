Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Cee-C is Gorgeous as she Makes A Grand Comeback on Instagram

Movies & TV Scoop

Former Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" Character sues Producers for $40 Million

BN TV Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!

Events Movies & TV

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Movies & TV Nollywood

Oma Nnadi is Grateful for Double Blessings as she Celebrates her 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Scoop

Harvey Weinstein has Been Charged with Sexual Assault & Rape in Los Angeles

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Remake of the Classic Nollywood Films "Glamour Girls" & "Rattle Snake" have Been Confirmed! Get the Scoop

Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

Alex Rodriguez wants his Bae Jennifer Lopez to Know She Doesn't Need the Golden Globes to be a Champion

Movies & TV Scoop

A New Reality TV Show "The Justice Court" is Coming | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A Brazilian judge has ordered Netflix to stop showing the film titled “The First Temptation Of Christ“, a 46-minute comedy which was released on December 3 and shows Jesus Christ in a gay relationship and Mary as a weed-smoker.

Rio de Janeiro judge, Benedicto Abicair, on Wednesday made the ruling in response to a petition by a Brazilian Catholic group saying the “honour of millions of Catholics” has been hurt, The Sun UK reports.

The special was produced by Rio-based film company, Porta dos Fundos, whose headquarters was targeted in the Christmas Eve attack.

Judge Abicair said the program’s withdrawal “is beneficial not only to the Christian community but to Brazilian society which is mostly Christian.”

Netflix told The Associated Press it would not comment on the ruling.

Porta dos Fundos also refused to pass any comment on the judge’s decision, which contradicted an earlier decision rejecting censorship of the program. The ruling is valid until another court orders otherwise.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Uche Anichebe: How Nigeria Can Solve Its Plastic Problem

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Crush Your Personal Development Goals Without Breaking the Bank

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Debating Whether to Make that Career Change in 2020? Read This For Clarity

Advertisement
css.php