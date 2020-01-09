Connect with us

Justin Bieber is Opening Up on his Battle with Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber has opened up that he is battling Lyme disease and currently trying to find the right medication that will help treat the disease.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the singer shut down media speculations that his appearance was somehow related to meth and narcotics. He wrote:

While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

The Grammy-winning singer said he will discuss his struggle with the tick-borne infection on his upcoming YouTube docu-series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which debuts Jan. 27. The 10-episode show will follow Bieber while he creates his new album and will also highlight his private life.

