Cassie Shows Off her Adorable Baby Girl in a Cowgirl-themed Photoshoot

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Cassie’s adorable daughter Frankie is now a month old, and her mom has shared the first photo of her infant’s face. Dressed in a miniature cowgirl ensemble, baby Frankie looked so angelic in her first photoshoot.

One month ago, Cassie and Alex Fine announced the arrival of their baby with just a photo of the infant‘s hand, her left ear, and a tuft of dark hair on the side of her head. Now the 33-year-old has shared the first full photo of her baby girl, face and all. Cassie also shared a video of Frankie on her Instagram story as she slept. She wrote over the clip, “My whole heart” with Alex Fine tagged.

Photo Credit: @Cassie

BellaNaija.com

