DJ Cuppy’s Adorable 32nd Birthday: Pups, Cupcakes & Too Much Cuteness!

DJ Cuppy turned 32 yesterday, and what better way to celebrate than with a photo shoot featuring her adorable Pomeranians, Dúdú and FünFün—who she refers to as Dudupoms. Known for her undeniable love for her pups, the DJ and philanthropist made sure her birthday was all about family… furry family, that is.

For the shoot, Cuppy kept it simple yet stylish in a chic black-and-white dress, complete with a pearl necklace, perfectly matching her fur babies. Of course, Dudupoms looked absolutely precious in their matching outfits—cute black and white star-dotted ensembles.

The three of them made the perfect birthday shoot. Check out more photos below

Photo credit: DJ Cuppy