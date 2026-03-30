MTV Shuga’s “Let’s Be Honest” Is About a Teen Looking for Answers Anywhere She Can | Watch

What happens when a young girl goes looking for answers nobody has ever given her? That is the question at the centre of “Let’s Be Honest,” a Nigerian short film that leans into the conversations many families avoid until it is too late.

The story follows 16-year-old Anita, who has made up her mind about taking a big step with her boyfriend, Tobi. With no guidance at home, she turns to her friends, whose advice leads her to buy contraceptives. But things spiral quickly when her mother finds out before she can leave the house. What follows is a confrontation that unearths everything left unsaid between them, revealing not just fear, but history—her mother’s own past and the choices she still carries. In that moment, the conversation shifts into something more honest, even unexpected.

There is also a lightness to the film that makes it easy to stay with, even as it deals with weighty themes. Performances from Hilda Egbuna, Uche Chika and Chioma Edak keep things grounded, allowing humour to sit alongside the tension without taking away from what is at stake. It understands that sometimes laughter is what makes people listen, especially when the subject is one many would rather avoid.

“Let’s Be Honest” comes out of the MTV Shuga Shorts Innovation Lab, an initiative by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation focused on supporting young storytellers and bringing socially relevant stories to life through short-form films. It fits right into that vision, telling a story that feels deeply personal while touching on something many people will recognise. At just under 18 minutes, it does not try to do too much, but what it does, it does with clarity.

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