Have You Seen “A Way Forward” Yet? This Short Film About a Northern Nigerian Mum Hits Different

Sometimes, survival does not wait for permission, and “A Way Forward” understands that from the very beginning. The film follows Hadiza, a young mother in Northern Nigeria, at a moment when life is beginning to close in. Her husband, Usman, is injured after an accident that damages his motorbike—his only source of income—leaving the family under mounting pressure. The landlord is at the door, food depends on Mallam Balla, the local shopkeeper, and every day feels harder to stretch. When Hadiza suggests stepping in to help, Usman refuses, holding on to his idea of what a husband should be. Still, waiting is not an option for her.

She decides to act. Making Kunu in large batches, she sets out to sell it, figuring she will find a way to make it work as she goes along. But nothing is ever that straightforward. Warm Kunu does not move quickly, and when she asks Mallam Balla to help store it in his fridge, it disrupts more than just routine. He sees it as a threat to his own business and pulls back the support the family has been relying on. Usman finds out, tensions rise, and for a moment, it feels like the one step Hadiza took to ease things has only made everything more difficult.

Then the story turns, quietly but firmly. The Kunu sells. People ask for more. And Mallam Balla returns, this time ready to support what Hadiza has started. What began as a point of conflict becomes something the family can build on together, with Usman stepping in not to take over, but to stand beside her.

Starring Miriam Peters and Samson Solomon, A Way Forward keeps things simple and grounded, allowing its characters to feel real without forcing the message. Written by Uche Mordi and directed by Ella Bakare, the film is part of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation’s MTV Shuga Shorts Innovation Lab, which continues to support stories that reflect everyday realities across the continent.