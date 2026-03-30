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Blessing Egbe’s New Series “Adam & Eve” Will Have You Questioning Relationships | Watch

Blessing Egbe’s Adam & Eve follows a Nigerian couple navigating marriage in the UK, exploring love, ego, and communication through standout performances from Chuka Okafor and Treasure Obasi.
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If you’ve ever been in a relationship, lived with someone, or even watched a couple slowly fall apart from the outside, “Adam & Eve” will feel a little too familiar.

The YouTube drama series follows a Nigerian couple navigating married life in the UK, and right from the first episode, it pulls you in by refusing to pretend love is easy. Instead, it gives you something better — love that feels real, messy, and sometimes a bit uncomfortable to watch.

It all starts with an anniversary. Simple, right? Not quite. One misunderstanding quickly turns into the kind of moment that makes you pause and wonder how well you really know the person lying next to you. From that first episode, you can already tell — this is a marriage with history, tension, and a lot left unsaid.

By episode two, those cracks are impossible to ignore. Eve gets a promotion, and instead of celebration, things start to shift. Adam struggles with it in a way he clearly wasn’t prepared for, and suddenly, her win starts to feel like a problem. What the show does so well here is that it doesn’t try to make anyone the villain. You just sit there watching two people who love each other… and still somehow feel miles apart.

Then episode four comes in and changes everything. Adam is dealing with a health scare, and even then, he refuses to share his phone password. It almost sounds funny — until it really isn’t. Because at that point, you realise this isn’t just about a password. It’s about everything they haven’t said, everything they’ve avoided, and how deep that silence has gone. It’s uncomfortable, yes, but also impossible to look away from.

Led by Chuka Okafor as Tohechukwu and Treasure Obasi as Simi, the series keeps its performances grounded and believable, letting the tension unfold in a way that feels close to home. Adam & Eve is written, directed and produced by Blessing Egbe, who also appears in the series as a therapist.

Catch up on all five episodes below.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

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