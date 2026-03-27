How MTV Shuga Naija is Building The Next Generation of Nollywood Filmmakers Through Its Innovation Film Lab

Filmmaking in Nigeria is at its unprecedented times. With foreign streaming platforms exiting the market, Nollywood is being challenged to develop innovations and strategies to uphold the industry. The industry is currently surviving on the models built by the previous generation, which is the culture of cinema. So it is important for the present generation of Nollywood filmmakers to lay the foundation for the future.

This foundation could be building film villages, training the next generations of actors, directors, cinematographers and other film professionals. This is needed not only to strengthen the industry for the future, but also to maintain Nollywood culture for tomorrow.

In October 2025, MTV Shugga launched the MTV Shugga Shorts Innovation Lab, a youth-led filmmaking initiative launched in Lagos intended to bring together 20 emerging Nigerian filmmakers to produce four original short films. Through an open callout, participants were selected and matched with mentors. They were trained and categorised into different groups of scriptwriters, producers, actors and others.

Uche Mordi, a 26-year-old storyteller, heard about the innovation lab through social media, like others. She had hesitated to apply, but “Around the same time, a couple of friends also forwarded it to me because they felt I would be a good fit for the opportunity. That encouragement pushed me to apply, and thankfully, things worked out from there.”

Uche worked as a writer for her group’s short film, which follows a young couple navigating a difficult financial period. As the pressure of survival begins to weigh on their family, the story shows how the woman takes charge, actively seeking ways to move forward in the middle of uncertainty. The short film explores themes of resilience, dignity, and partnership within a family, highlighting her initiative and resourcefulness. It also touches on ideas around traditional roles and what happens when circumstances force people to rethink them.

“I hope viewers will sit with themselves and see how women should be allowed to try, thrive, and contribute in society and for men to support and allow them to do so. I want women to find what they are good at and know that they can earn from it. I also hope this project will open doors for me to keep telling stories that matter. I want it to show what I can do as a filmmaker and create opportunities to work on more projects that inspire, challenge, and make an impact,” Uche says.

Victor Eyike, an award-winning film director, screenwriter, and journalist, worked as the director of his group’s short film project, “Let’s Do It.” Victor stressed that this story is important because “C-section is a universal topic. Maternal mortality rate in Africa continues to skyrocket, largely because a lot of women are ignorant about the benefits of C-section. There is a certain stigma that follows the procedure; women are seen as weak if they agree to a C-section. This film corrects that narrative. It’s a life-saving option that should be encouraged.”

Like Uche, Morenikeji Uka, an award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, actor, producer and writer, heard about the MTV Shugga Shorts Innovation Lab through the call for applications. “What attracted me was the opportunity to receive a grant to tell socially relevant stories through short films, and I was excited to receive the selection email.”

Morenikeji worked as a producer on her group’s short film, and her responsibilities covered overseeing the entire production process. From story development, planning and budgeting to coordinating the crew and ensuring that the creative vision of the project could be executed effectively. Her group worked on a short film titled “Let’s Be Honest”, which follows a young girl navigating her curiosity about sex with very limited and often misleading information. The one person who could guide her is her mother, a single parent who is deeply determined that her daughter does not repeat the mistakes she believes she made. However, in trying to protect her, she avoids the very conversation that could equip her daughter with the knowledge she needs.

Morenikeji hopes that the short film “sparks honest conversations, especially between parents and young people. If viewers walk away reflecting on how important open communication and accurate information are when it comes to topics like sex, consent, and personal safety, then the film has done something meaningful.”

Emmanuel Aguma, Nigerian filmmaker, producer and graduate of the Ebonylife Creative Academy, worked as a producer on a short film, “A Way Forward.” Similar to Morenikei, Emmanuel oversaw the overall production process of the short film.

He described the innovation lab experience as “a very enriching experience.” He said it created an environment where creatives could learn from each other while also receiving guidance from experienced industry professionals. “One of the most valuable aspects of the programme was the collaborative nature of the process. Being surrounded by other filmmakers who were equally passionate about storytelling pushed me to think more critically about both the creative and logistical sides of filmmaking. It reinforced the importance of teamwork, preparation, and adaptability, especially when working within tight timelines and limited resources.”

Bunmi Ajakaiye mentored some of the talents at the innovation lab. “I have served as a story mentor across different fellowships from the creative economy practice to the British Council’s Story Lab so when the organisers reached out to me, I was thrilled to come on board. During the lab, my role was primarily as a mentor and story facilitator, guiding the cohorts through the creative process from ideation to early script development. I led several modules focused on how to effectively explore and translate social themes into compelling narratives, helping participants think critically about the stories they wanted to tell and the impact those stories could have,” Bunmi says.

Like Bunmi, Kenny Joseph mentored a handful of the talents at the innovation lab. He described his mentoring experience as “a phenomenal one. I got a front row seat to the cinematic brilliance of an emerging generation of ambitious storytellers. I was reminded of the value of continued learning, collaboration and being a team-player.”

If Nollywood is to outgrow its current limitations, it will happen by creating spaces where new voices are discovered and properly nurtured. The MTV Shuga Shorts Innovation Lab is one of those spaces. What stands out from the experiences of Uche, Morenikeji, Emmanuel, and the guidance of mentors like Bunmi and Kenny is that the future of Nollywood will depend on how seriously this generation takes both craft and collaboration.