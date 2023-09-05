Scoop
First Look at the Beauty Queens Contesting for the Miss Universe Nigeria Crown
The first-ever Miss Universe Nigeria contest, put together by the Silverbird Group, has just kicked off.
In the past, the MBGN winner usually went on to represent Nigeria at Miss World, while the first runner-up got the Miss Universe crown. But now, Miss Universe Nigeria is branching out and standing on its own.
The Miss Universe Nigeria competition will have a unique approach compared to the MBGN pageant. The eligibility criteria have also been broadened, allowing for contestants who are single, married, single mothers, or divorced. Additionally, potential contestants can come in any size, whether slender or plus-sized and must be between the ages of 18 and 28.
The maiden edition kicked off this September, and the ladies are getting into all kinds of activities leading up to the big finale. The winner gets to win prizes, including a car, cash, endorsement deals, and the chance to represent Nigeria on the international stage at Miss Universe, happening in El Salvador this December.
Meet the ladies:
Miss Abuja – Aisha Taalia Ali
“I always make a good leader, I’m daring, I always know when to speak and when to listen, I keep to time, I’m benevolent, outspoken and I sure know how to avoid trouble effortlessly.”
Miss Abia – Roseline Okenwa
Miss Adamawa – Favour John
“Ambitious, optimistic. Authentic, persistent, Observant, curious to learn new things, Great leadership skills, Humble and God fearing.”
Miss Akwa-Ibom – Freda-Ann Eko
“Advocating for mental health awareness SPECIFICALLY body image issues/body dysmorphia and anxiety which are issues immensely common among women in today’s society.”
Miss Anambra – Paula Ezendu
“Leadership, fairness and my ability to make everyone feel included and Heard.”
Miss Bauchi – Oluchi Ugwu
“Empathy, passion, Resilience and Boldness.”
Miss Bayelsa – Cassandra Mutana
Miss Benue – Doris Eyisi
“My heart and passion towards humanity”
Miss Borno – Chinaza Miracle
“Problem-solving skills, Customer service skills, Great Team lead as well as maintaining an effective and efficient work ethic. I am sociable and can hold a quality conversation.”
Miss Cross-River – Louisa Jacob-Duke
“My problem-solving skills, my intuition and intelligence, coupled with the fact that I am a loving and caring soul. ”
Miss Delta – Joy Agiagiah
“Oratory, Confidence, Resilience.”
Miss Ebonyi – Chimamaka Immaculate Ali
“I am excellent at situation analysis, I work well under pressure and I have excellent time management skills.”