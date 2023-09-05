First Look at the Beauty Queens Contesting for the Miss Universe Nigeria Crown

The first-ever Miss Universe Nigeria contest, put together by the Silverbird Group, has just kicked off.

In the past, the MBGN winner usually went on to represent Nigeria at Miss World, while the first runner-up got the Miss Universe crown. But now, Miss Universe Nigeria is branching out and standing on its own.

The Miss Universe Nigeria competition will have a unique approach compared to the MBGN pageant. The eligibility criteria have also been broadened, allowing for contestants who are single, married, single mothers, or divorced. Additionally, potential contestants can come in any size, whether slender or plus-sized and must be between the ages of 18 and 28.

The maiden edition kicked off this September, and the ladies are getting into all kinds of activities leading up to the big finale. The winner gets to win prizes, including a car, cash, endorsement deals, and the chance to represent Nigeria on the international stage at Miss Universe, happening in El Salvador this December.

Meet the ladies:

Miss Abuja – Aisha Taalia Ali

“I always make a good leader, I’m daring, I always know when to speak and when to listen, I keep to time, I’m benevolent, outspoken and I sure know how to avoid trouble effortlessly.”

Miss Abia – Roseline Okenwa

Miss Adamawa – Favour John

“Ambitious, optimistic. Authentic, persistent, Observant, curious to learn new things, Great leadership skills, Humble and God fearing.”

“Advocating for mental health awareness SPECIFICALLY body image issues/body dysmorphia and anxiety which are issues immensely common among women in today’s society.”

Miss Anambra – Paula Ezendu

“Leadership, fairness and my ability to make everyone feel included and Heard.”

Miss Bauchi – Oluchi Ugwu

“Empathy, passion, Resilience and Boldness.”

Miss Bayelsa – Cassandra Mutana

Miss Benue – Doris Eyisi

“My heart and passion towards humanity”

Miss Borno – Chinaza Miracle

“Problem-solving skills, Customer service skills, Great Team lead as well as maintaining an effective and efficient work ethic. I am sociable and can hold a quality conversation.”

“My problem-solving skills, my intuition and intelligence, coupled with the fact that I am a loving and caring soul. ”

Miss Delta – Joy Agiagiah

“Oratory, Confidence, Resilience.”

Miss Ebonyi – Chimamaka Immaculate Ali

“I am excellent at situation analysis, I work well under pressure and I have excellent time management skills.”

Miss Edo – Cassandra Avan

Miss Ekiti – Princess Agunbiade

“My outstanding qualities are humility, compassion, resilience, quick wit, communication, flexibility and confidence.”

Miss Enugu – Chijioke Chidinma

“I believe my outstanding qualities lie in my genuine passion for making a positive impact.”

Miss Gombe – Chibuzor Chijioke

“Project Management skills. – Excellent organizational skills – Good Problem-Solving Skills – Effective communication skills.”

Miss Imo – Ugochi Ihezue

“I am a visual artist.”

Miss Jigawa – Perpetual Ukadike

“Resilient spirit, hard-working, humble, always happy and grateful, good communication skills and goal driven.”

Miss Kaduna – Silvia Ifebueme

Miss Katsina – Cynthia Okoro

“Smart, very disciplined, and easygoing so can adapt quickly to situations, extremely passionate about things I care about, brave and a generally happy soul.”

Miss Kano – Violet Ejiata

“I speak Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba at ranging proficiency levels. I am a game changer.”

Miss Kebbi – Anu Toluhi

Miss Kogi – Rachel Ojeba

“I grew digital marketing and modelling skills from scratch and I have currently partnered, modelled, and influenced for a huge number of brands across the globe.”

Miss Kwara – Aminat Bello

Miss Lagos – Tofe Olagoke

“I am a hardworking, enthusiastic, ambitious and dedicated young lady who always strives to achieve personal excellence.”

Miss Nasarrawa – Nana Aisha Abubakar

“I’m helpful, open-minded, engaging and empathetic, I also know how to draw and bring massive ideas to life.”

Miss Niger – Princess Harnet Eweka

Miss Ogun – Olashubomi Balogun

“My eagerness to learn and grow from eloquent individuals ,and my passion for making a positive impact within my environment and society for women especially.”

Miss Ondo – Inem Shina

“Determination and Drive, Entrepreneurial Spirit: Passionate Advocate: Resilience: Continuous Learner: Charitable Endeavors: Cultural Sensitivity.”

Miss Osun – Funmilola Oluwatoyin

“Confidence, Authenticity, Resilience, Dedication Good Sportsmanship.”

Miss Oyo – Stephanie Okonkwo

“Beading, singing, writing and my hobbies.”

Miss Plateau – Sharon Chinaka

“I’m resourceful, a fast learner and a disciplined person.”

Miss Rivers – Nyekachi Douglas

“I am a Nigerian model, taking the fashion world by storm after the 2019 Miss World competition crowning became the internet’s timely and heraldic emblem of women.“

Miss Sokoto – Joy Oranezi

“My leadership skills, my charisma, my poise and definitely my smile as well.“

Miss Taraba – Precious Marcus Chinah

“Chef, mum of one and a fighter.”

Miss Yobe – Doris Okafor

“I can generate ideas quickly and easily (idea generator). My personality trait is said to be only 2% in the world (the INFJ personality).”

Miss Zamfara – Sectra Okundaye

“Adaptability, Compassion, Critical Thinking, Empathy, & Humility.”