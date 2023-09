Seyi is the latest All Stars housemate to join Ebuka on this episode of BBNaija Gist.

Seyi talks about expecting his eviction, how the weight of what he said in the house has been hanging around his neck, what was going on in that moment, his relationship with Venita and Adekunle, his high points, what’s next for him, and hoping for the best now that he’s outside the house.

Watch: