Cee-C, one of the top three housemates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars season, joins Ebuka on this episode of “BBNaija Gist.”

Cee-C opens up about her experience in the house, her plans for going into the house, how confident she was on the first day, her relationship with Pere, Doyin, and Ilebaye, and not wanting to be on a ship in the house.

Watch: