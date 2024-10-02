Lupita Nyong’o is Chanel’s New Global Ambassador

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has been appointed as Chanel’s newest global ambassador. This announcement marks a significant moment for both Lupita and the French luxury fashion house as it continues to embrace diversity and redefine beauty standards.

Lupita shared her excitement about the new role, calling it “a great honour” to join a brand with such a rich legacy. “Chanel is a legacy brand with a long history. And to be the newest face of it feels monumental. I feel very, very proud and excited to take this new journey with a brand that I think is dynamic and always feminine and regal.”

For Lupita, this partnership is about more than just wearing stunning clothes—it’s about shifting the narrative in fashion. “The message that I bring naturally and deliberately to this role is that things have changed, and we don’t want to go back to how they used to be,” she told Associated Press.

“The message that I bring naturally and deliberately to the role is that things have changed. And we don’t want them to go back to what they once were.”

Reflecting on her own journey, Lupitahighlighted how much representation matters. “When I was growing up, I didn’t see myself in ads for brands like this. It resulted in me going through quite the identity crisis and feeling undervalued by the world,” she revealed. Now, she embraces the chance to change that narrative for others. “I would hope that there is a message for little girls,” she says, hoping that they too can feel elegant, celebrated, and valued.

As an actress, author, podcast creator, and now Chanel’s global ambassador, Lupita continues to break barriers and change how we see representation in the world of luxury fashion. “I feel like these movements that Chanel is making are part of declaring a desire to represent a more realistic world. And I’m proud to be one of those faces that is sending that message.”

Check out Lupita’s stunning debut as Chanel’s newest muse at their Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show at the Grand Palais