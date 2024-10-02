Connect with us

Style

Lupita Nyong’o is Chanel’s New Global Ambassador

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

Style

Unveiling This Week's Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 232

Style

These Style Stars Marked Nigerian Independence in Statement Looks, Have a Look

Style

BoF 500 Class of 2024 Inducts Iretidayo Zaccheaus and Stephen Tayo for Their Contribution to the World of Fashion

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid's Effortlessly Cool BoF 500 Gala Look Took Streetwear to Red Carpet Chic [WATCH]

BN TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Slays BBNaija9 Eviction Night in Ugo Monye’s Wide-Legged Trousers & Bold Red Accent

Events News Promotions Style

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize Wows Philly Fashion Week 2024 With Sophisticated African Fashion

Style

Mercy Aigbe, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye & More Bring Traditional Elegance to "Farmer’s Bride" Premiere | See the Looks

Style

Lupita Nyong’o is Chanel’s New Global Ambassador

Avatar photo

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has been appointed as Chanel’s newest global ambassador. This announcement marks a significant moment for both Lupita and the French luxury fashion house as it continues to embrace diversity and redefine beauty standards.

Lupita shared her excitement about the new role, calling it “a great honour” to join a brand with such a rich legacy. “Chanel is a legacy brand with a long history. And to be the newest face of it feels monumental. I feel very, very proud and excited to take this new journey with a brand that I think is dynamic and always feminine and regal.”

For Lupita, this partnership is about more than just wearing stunning clothes—it’s about shifting the narrative in fashion. “The message that I bring naturally and deliberately to this role is that things have changed, and we don’t want to go back to how they used to be,” she told Associated Press.

“The message that I bring naturally and deliberately to the role is that things have changed. And we don’t want them to go back to what they once were.”

Reflecting on her own journey, Lupitahighlighted how much representation matters. “When I was growing up, I didn’t see myself in ads for brands like this. It resulted in me going through quite the identity crisis and feeling undervalued by the world,” she revealed. Now, she embraces the chance to change that narrative for others. “I would hope that there is a message for little girls,” she says, hoping that they too can feel elegant, celebrated, and valued.

As an actress, author, podcast creator, and now Chanel’s global ambassador, Lupita continues to break barriers and change how we see representation in the world of luxury fashion. “I feel like these movements that Chanel is making are part of declaring a desire to represent a more realistic world. And I’m proud to be one of those faces that is sending that message.”

Check out Lupita’s stunning debut as Chanel’s newest muse at their Spring-Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear show at the Grand Palais

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php