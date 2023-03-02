Men’s Fashion Inspiration: Here’s how to Wear Vibrant Colours in 2023

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For most men, injecting colour into their wardrobe is considered risky business, and a vibrant ensemble is a no-go area. With the proper guidance, though, there’s no reason to stick to only monochrome and neutral colours. If this is your year to take bold decisions and follow a new path, you have come to the right place, because colours are visual stimulators that can send a message without saying a word.

Enter Shannon Flanders, Senegalese blogger and style influencer based in Paris. It’s not hard to see why this style star has garnered over 100k Instagram followers – on his page, every day is fashion week, and his street style looks are a handy source of vibrant inspiration. He’ll also have you wearing hats in no time at all.

If you’re looking for more ways to inject colour into your wardrobe in 2023, look no further than this influencer’s page.

 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

 

 

