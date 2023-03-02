What’s A Must-Have Fashion Item For Your Next Staycation? Find Out This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 226

Connect with us

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

It’s the last month of the first quarter, you might have found it needful to “recharge” especially if you’ve been working a lot this year. Perhaps you can’t get a full-blown vacation because a few projects require your close attention and you are considering a mini getaway within your city. One must-have clothing item is definitely Knitwear not just because it will give you a unique sense of style, which can be refreshing, but also because it offers extreme comfort.

Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@lavishlyjackie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baaba Amoaba (@baaba_amoaba)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Bonolo Mooko (@natashamooko_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandra Uleyi Itu (@sandrauleyi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S A R A Ï (@sarai.dhologne)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancie Mwai (@nanciemwai)

