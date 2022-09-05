Veronica Ebie Looks Her Best Yet On TheWill Downtown’s Latest Cover!

Nigerian-born Stylist extraordinaire Veronica Ebie is the cover star for TheWill Downtown‘s latest issue.

For the cover story, Veronica talks about bridging the gap between consumers and designers and other aspects of the fashion business in Nigeria. She also talks about why she altered her life trajectory by returning home to Nigeria after a 10-year modelling career in the United States.

Veronica looks as radiant as ever on the cover, rocking a gorgeous green pleated two-piece featuring exaggerated sleeves. The style star completed her look with chandelier earrings and statement gold and silver jewellery. For makeup, the beauty opted for glowing neutral makeup, featuring perfectly defined brows, bold lashes, a nude lip and a centre-part bob wig.

Veronica took her Instagram page to make the announcement:

It’s a blessing when doing what you love becomes a career. I have always understood that passion can become profitable when you dedicate time and effort coupled with consistency. I did that. For 12 years non-stop, I’ve given everything I have, to build Vane Style. I started with Personal Styling @vanestylesr and I have enjoyed styling amazing women both locally and internationally. I then decided to add a product to my brand and became one of the first women in Nigeria to own her own Nail Polish Line “Vane Polish”. Then I added an Advisory arm to my business @vanebrandadvisory and I am proud to say that I have worked with some of the best designers in the country. All of this was brought to full circle with the birth of The Vane Retail Store @vanestylesr. It has definitely been a journey. My heart will always be planted deeply in fashion, ensuring I’m aiding my best to bridge the gap between designers/brands and consumers alike. For all those who continually believe in what we do at Vane Style, I say thank you to Onah @onahluciaa @thewilldowntown for a beautiful interview that captures the true essence of my journey. Cheers to many more wins!

Read excerpts from the interview below.

Her relocation story

It was very difficult setting up my company. Right after moving back, I registered my company and started working with ThisDay Style. It was a platform that was so helpful and beneficial to me at the time. Ruth Osime was an amazing mentor; she gave me all the tips and insights I needed to understand the society and women in Nigeria and how they dressed. It was completely different from how we dressed in the US.

On her styling agency Vane Style

I came back and started working in fashion, and I knew immediately that there was no structure. There was no business of fashion per se in the Nigerian fashion industry. It was more of sales. But the operation, structure and strategy to scale up a business weren’t there. There were no platforms, no real direct-to-consumer marketing strategies, and a showroom is what offers that. Of course, I came from the US, where there is so much structure in fashion.

You understand how important a showroom is. Acting as the middleman for retail stores and brands and linking the designer to the consumer because essentially, what the showroom offers or should offer samples so buyers can engage directly in a more relaxed setting where the designers actually see what they stock in their store. So I feel it helped people understand— even though I was way ahead of the time—that the showroom was necessary. I opened one and funded it 100 per cent, even though many people couldn’t understand how you make money from a showroom.

Read more on the interview here.

Credit

Editor’s Words: @onahluciaa