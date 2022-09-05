Connect with us

MAJOR: John Boyega is one of the Cover Stars For The New Biannual Soho House Magazine!

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega is one of the debut cover stars for Soho House‘s new biannual print magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soho House (@sohohouse)

On the cover of this debut biannual issue, the trailblazing Breaking star looks his best yet in a jet black patent leather jacket featuring an orange collar paired with a black turtleneck sweater.

In a statement made by the publication:

The first issue of our new biannual Soho House print magazine is here – and we’ve created not one, not two, but three covers featuring suitably trailblazing stars: Evan Mock, John Boyega and Ellie Bamber.

The magazine celebrates the winners at our inaugural Soho House Awards held in partnership with Sky. It features exclusive photography and special interviews that shine a light on their successes and career trajectories as they continue to break new ground in their respective creative industries.

As you’d expect, there are feature splashes on our three cover stars – Evan Mock taking a dip in the rooftop pool of Dumbo House; John Boyega soaking up the sun at Holloway House; and Ellie Bamber getting cosy at Dean Street Townhouse. But that’s not all. We’ve created pieces and profiles on the rest of the Awards lineup, too – both established and breakthrough stars – all of whom have made a significant impact in their cultural fields, from music, art and design, to film and literature.

According to the Chief Content Officer Jonathan Heaf:

‘I’m thrilled to introduce Soho House’s new biannual print magazine, which will be available in all our Houses globally from this September. ‘It’s crammed full of exciting new House initiatives, exclusive photography and interviews with all our Soho House Award winners, and journalism from our global network of correspondents. From street style and design in Mumbai to commentating on the rise of crypto bros in Austin, I can’t wait for members – and visiting guests – to pick up a copy.’

Find out more on sohohouse.com.

 

 

Credits

Writer: @hannainesflint
Photographer: @jveloz
Stylist: @jasonrembert
Hair: @just.jalon
Grooming: @ber_amos
Creative Producers: @dalianassimi@lyssders

