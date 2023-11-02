World Champagne Day: Moët and Chandon raises a Glass to celebrate in Style across Africa!

To mark Champagne Day on October 27th, 2023, glasses were raised across the African continent in the company of the world’s premier champagne for celebration, Moët & Chandon.

For nearly three centuries, the Maison has been synonymous with exceptional winemaking through its honouring of terroir, its craftsmanship, and its savoir-faire. Moët & Chandon is also recognised as an innovator, in the cellar and in the vineyards, with sustainability at the heart of its vision for the future.

These unique qualities were highlighted as part of this year’s Champagne Day festivities, as Friends of the House gathered in each country to celebrate the enduring qualities of the Maison’s iconic wines and the timelessness of marking unique and historic moments with champagne. Guests were invited to arrive at celebrations across Africa at 17:43 and as we are in 2023, toasts were made at 20:23, appropriately honouring Moët & Chandon’s milestone 280th anniversary this year since its founding in Epernay, France, in 1743.

With a shared appreciation for the joy of champagne, friends of the Maison gathered at glamorous venues from Nigeria and Ghana to Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and South Africa, in homage to Champagne Day and to the tradition and refinement of Moët & Chandon, which has come to be integral to the enjoyment of all life’s finer moments.

Hosts for the events included Nigerian actress and humanitarian; Osas Ighodaro, Kenyan media personality; Anita Nderu, award-winning South African actress; Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Cameroonian model and entrepreneur; Fredy Manyongo, as well as Delali Damessi from Ivory Coast, Lydia Laryea from Ghana and Tanzania’s George Williams.

Hosts had the opportunity to share with guests at their respective celebrations the highlights of their visit to Epernay earlier in the year, where they had the rare chance to experience the annual harvest and workings of the cellar first-hand. A key feature of their itinerary was an exploration of the Maison’s progressive agroecology programme. Natura Nostra is Moët & Chandon’s movement to preserve the unique natural heritage of Champagne. This program has been designed to accelerate the ecological transition in favor of greater biodiversity in Champagne.

From the Hyatt Regency in Dar es Salaam to the Tribe Hotel in Nairobi and Tiffany Amber Gardens in Nigeria, the settings for each regional celebration aptly reflected the Maison’s ethos of nature in harmony with luxury. Whichever their country, guests were united in their love for champagne, their appreciation for the Maison’s connectedness to the Terroir, and belief in the importance of preserving the earth for future generations, in true African style.

For a Maison with such a rich history of winemaking excellence, Champagne Day is an opportunity not only to celebrate how we have shaped the industry but also to communicate our Natura Nostra programme and sustainability efforts to ensure that the joy of Moët & Chandon continues to be shared with Africa and the world. In this most memorable of celebrations, connections were honoured between our past and the present, with Moët & Chandon as timeless and modern today as it has always been, says Aimee Kellen, Head of Consumer Engagement for Moët Hennessy Africa and the Middle East.

ABOUT MOËT & CHANDON

Moët & Chandon was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët and elevated to international renown by his descendant, Jean-Remy Moët, who dreamt of “sharing the effervescence of Champagne with the world.” From royal court to red carpet, Studio 54 to Grand Slams, Moët & Chandon has been bringing people together around thrilling, extraordinary moments.

With the largest, most diverse vineyards in the region, the House offers a universal & versatile portfolio of champagnes for every occasion and palate. Easy to love, each creation in white and rosé – from the iconic Moët Impérial to the refined Grand Vintage Collection, from the refreshing Moët Ice Impérial to the gentle Nectar Impérial, and the multilayered Collection Impériale, the newest expression of the House’s art of Haute Oenologie – dazzles and delights with a broad spectrum of flavors and aromas to capture the astonishing breadth of its terroir.

Through Natura Nostra, Moët & Chandon’s long-term sustainability program, the House works to protect biodiversity in the region and, since 2009, Moët & Chandon also supports philanthropic initiatives through Toast for a Cause. For nearly three centuries, Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to mark both significant events in history and personal celebrations, enhancing each toast with the spark of effervescence.

